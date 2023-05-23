Crash Team Rumble Releases New Dr. Neo Cortex Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Crash Team Rumble as Dr. Neo Cortex gives you a look at what he's capable of during a match.

Activision and Toys For Bob have released a new trailer this week for Crash Team Rumble, as the team gives you a look at things with Dr. Neo Cortex. The trailer is only 45 seconds long, but it shows off the classic Crash villain in his natural habitat, providing a glimpse of what he can do and the level based on him that you'll find in the game. Enjoy the video before the game comes out on June 20th, 2023.

"In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which fall into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent team's drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition."

"The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger, and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that Toys for Bob is known for. Fans who jump into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile – and will be able to pair their hero with unique equipable powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, squads can select from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges, and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents."

