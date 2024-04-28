Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Celebrates Its Third Anniversary

SEGA released new details about the Third Anniversary for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, along with new activities in May.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis kicks off its Third Anniversary with special campaigns.

Up to 150 free SG Scratch Tickets are available to players during the celebration.

Super Item Enhancement Support Campaign in May helps players boost their gear.

Urgent Quests and new enemy drops heighten the in-game action later this month.

SEGA dropped new info and an update for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as they kicked off the game's Third Anniversary celebrations. The team already revealed a lot of what they had in store for the celebrations, but one of the more recent livestreams delved deeper into what's happening over the Spring, as you are getting a number of new events and items added to the game. Including the Revival SG Scratch Ticket and the Super Treasure Scratch happening this month. We have the dev notes below for anyone looking to jump into the festivities.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Third Anniversary

From April 24th to June 11th, a variety of campaigns will be held, including weekly gifts of luxurious items and high-powered boosts. Starting today, the "Up to 150 free draws! Super 10-a-day! Free SG Scratch" allows players to draw ten free SG Scratch Tickets per day up to 150 times during Halpha's Super Origin Festival. In addition to avatar items, support items useful for enhancements will be available, so I encourage those who want to strengthen their equipment to draw as many times as they can. A limited-time Item Recycle event will also be held, where all your unwanted SG Scratch Ticket Items can be exchanged for rare items like Emotes. This Item Recycle can be accessed through NPC Xiemi's Item Recycle option. Players can also partake in the Use the Salon to your heart's content! Campaign for unlimited Salon uses and weekly campaigns to give away phabulous gifts, so I hope you all will enjoy NGS ver.2 during this time!

The Revival SG Scratch Ticket: Halpha Revival Apr '24 will be available from April 24th! In addition to the SG Scratch Ticket prizes previously released in NGS making a comeback, players can also obtain Consumables useful for Enhancing Preset Skills, such as Preset Skill Item Protection/Lv.3. A free version of this Scratch Ticket will also be available during the distribution period where you can draw up to 10 times a day for free. Players can draw up to a total of 150 times over 15 days until June 4th, when the distribution ends, so log in during this period to obtain oodles of items.

Starting April 29th, The Super Treasure Scratch & Pre-announced Urgent Quests will begin. The Treasure Scratch lineup will get a gorgeous renewal! Don't miss the Crouch Emote and other Scratch Count Bonuses! Running in tandem with this, players will be able to complete Pre-announced Urgent Quests twice! The Super Boost Campaign will give ARKs a powerful +150% boost to both the Rare Drop Rate and Drop Item Preset Skill Rate for all quests and Combat Sectors.

May 2024 Campaigns

From May 1st, there will be a Super Item Enhancement Support Campaign. Augmentation Success Rate and Preset Skill Enhance Success Rate will be significantly increased by +10%, and the various N-Meseta requirements for enhancement will be greatly discounted. This is a great opportunity to enhance all items.

Starting May 16th, the second half of the campaign will kick off with 2-a-day! Super Special AC Scratch Tickets. By completing Daily Tasks, players can earn Scratch Tickets equivalent to AC Scratch Tickets, so be sure to do them every day to get these items!

The Super Item Enhancement Support Campaign will be back on May 22nd. This is the perfect opportunity to enhance the equipment you get during Halpha's Super Origin Festival, so take advantage of it!

Super Pre-announced Urgent Quests start on May 29th. Planetcrusher Assault will occur at announced times, making it an Urgent Quest version of the ongoing High-difficulty Standing Quest: Planetcrusher Blitz, which will be introduced in the update information to follow. The Crimson Realm & Urgent Quest Super Boost Campaign will also begin on May 29th. The Crimson Realm will occur in Kvaris Combat Sectors, and we will have Super High Rate Boosts for the targeted Sectors and all Urgent Quests. The rare 11-star Wingard series weapons will be added to the drops of some enemies in the target Sectors of the Crimson Realm, so try to get them!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!