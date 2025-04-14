Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evercade

Everything Revealed In Evercade Showcase Volume 3

Evercade revealed several new retro game items a few weeks ago, both for handheld and for their line of cartridge-based consoles

Article Summary Evercade unveils NeoGeo Arcade 1 cartridge with 6 classic games pre-order starts May 1, 2025.

Limited Edition NeoGeo Super Pocket launches with 14 built-in games; only 3,000 units available.

Gremlin Collection 2 features four 32-bit hits, including Loaded and Hogs of War.

Data East Super Pocket offers 18 classic arcade games with expandability to Evercade's full library.

A couple of weeks ago, Evercade held a special livestream showing off everything they had planned coming over the next several months. This third showcase revealed a number of cool additions coming tot heir lineup of retro consoles and cartridges, as well as handheld devices, as NeoGeo took center stage with several announcements. We have the full rundown of what was shown off with release dates and other info, as you can see everything in the video above, with most of these items already up for pre-order.

NeoGeo Arcade 1

This explosive collection features six all-time classics that originally appeared on NeoGeo arcade systems. Blast through a rebellion in the legendary run-and-gun title Metal Slug. Prove your strength in the fighting game hit The King Of Fighters 2000. Defeat a terrorist army in the all-action mayhem of Shock Troopers. Defend the Kingdom of Chop in the visually striking shoot 'em up Ironclad. Battle through a supernatural invasion in Sengoku, and enjoy a magical adventure in one of NeoGeo's first games, Magician Lord. Pre-order this new cartridge collection from May 1, 2025

Metal Slug

The King Of Fighters 2000

Shock Troopers

Ironclad

Sengoku

Magician Lord

Limited Edition NeoGeo Super Pocket

Based on the bold, striking red and white design of NeoGeo MVS arcade machines, this HyperMegaTech! Limited Edition NeoGeo Super Pocket features 14 built-in NeoGeo games, including run-and-gun classic Metal Slug X, fighting game legends Samurai Shodown II, Fatal Fury Special, and The Last Blade, plus many more. Only 3,000 of these numbered Limited Editions will be available, so don't miss out if you want to add this to your collection! The Super Pocket NeoGeo Limited Edition is available exclusively from Funstock.co.uk and Funstock.eu.

Alpha Mission II

Blazing Star

Fatal Fury Special

King of the Monsters 2: The Next Thing

Last Resprt

Metal Slug X

Mmtation Nation

Over Top

Samurai Shodown II

Sengoku 3

Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad

Soccere Brawl

The Last Blade

Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

NeoGeo Super Pocket

Featuring an iconic black and gold NeoGeo-inspired design, the standard edition of the HyperMegaTech! NeoGeo Super Pocket includes the same 14 fantastic games as the Limited Edition! Enjoy some of the very best pixel art of the late '90s and challenging, engrossing gameplay across a variety of genres.Blast off in shoot 'em up classics Alpha Mission II, Blazing Star, and Last Resort, fend off mutant attacks in Mutation Nation, and become the monster in King of the Monsters 2: The Next Thing!

Gremlin Collection 2

One of the UK's most iconic software houses returns to Evercade with Gremlin Collection 2. Featuring four massive 32-bit hits on one Giga Cart, this collection is filled with explosive action and multiplayer mayhem! Obliterate everyone and everything in your path in the hyper-violent action game Loaded and its follow-up, Re-Loaded. Battle for dominance of the valuable "Swill" in the hilarious turn-based action-strategy classic Hogs of War, and get set for adventurous racing in 3D environments packed with secrets in Buggy!

Loaded

Re-Loaded

Hogs of War

Buggy

Windjammers, Karnov & Friends

The Windjammers, Karnov & Friends collection brings 5 classic arcade hits to Evercade. Enjoy the highly competitive "flying disc" sports action of Windjammers. Breathe fire and search for treasure in the classic platformer Karnov. Run, jump and shoot your way to victory in Atomic Runner Chelnov. And blast the evil Lagnalok forces on the ground and in the air with the spectacular shoot 'em ups Rohga: Armor Force and Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation!

Windjammers

Karnov

Atomic Runner Chelnov

Rohga: Armor Force

Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation

The Data East Super Pocket

The HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket Data East Edition gives you 18 compelling, creative and visually spectacular arcade games in your pocket, ready to enjoy at any time. The Super Pocket includes the original arcade versions of classics like Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja, BurgerTime, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, and more. And you can expand your collection with the full Evercade library, giving you access to 600+ games across over 60 cartridges!

B-Wings

Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja

BreakThru

BurgerTime

Burnin' Rubber

Chain Reaction

Crude Buster

Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

Joe & Mac Returns

Karate Champ

Lock 'n' Chase

Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory

Spinmaster

Super BurgerTime

Edward Randy

Tumblepop

Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)

