Critical Role & AdHoc Studio Announce Multiple New Collaborations

Critical Role and AdHoc Studio came together to reveal multiple new collaborations, including a new video game in the works

A new video game set in Exandria, Critical Role's original world, is officially in development.

Partnership also includes brand growth initiatives like merchandise, tabletop gaming, and more.

Collaboration grew from casting on AdHoc's Dispatch, leading to deeper creative partnership.

Critical Role and AdHoc Studio announced today that they will be working together on multiple new projects, collaborating on a new video game, among other items. The shorthand to the deal is that they have worked well with cast members from the show on their upcoming superhero title, Dispatch, which clearly led to some deeper conversations, as they will be partnering with them on "brand development, inclusive of merchandise, tabletop gaming, and more." The big item that came up was that they will make a new video game based on the world of Exandria, the setting for the majority of CR's liveplay campaigns. You can read more from today's announcement below as we now wait to hear the finer details.

Critical Role x AdHoc Studio

The relationship began organically when Critical Role's CEO, cast member, and veteran voice actor Travis Willingham received an audition for Dispatch, an interactive narrative game built in AdHoc's signature style. "Just from looking over the audition and game materials, I knew there was something special about what AdHoc was creating and I immediately reached out," said Willingham. "The design, tone, style and storytelling of Dispatch jumped off the page, and I knew given the pedigree of the folks at AdHoc, this was a team we wanted to collaborate with. Critical Role is always looking to build with people who are innovating around new ways to deliver story, character and worldbuilding, and AdHoc fits that perfectly."

In addition to teaming up on Dispatch, Critical Role and AdHoc Studio are co-developing an original video game set in Critical Role's universe, embracing the same innovative approach to interactive storytelling that defines Dispatch. "It's the kind of collaboration you hope for," said Michael Choung, CEO of AdHoc. "We've known the Critical Role team for years, so when we finally started kicking around ideas, it all just clicked. It made sense in the best way possible, so we're thrilled we get to team up and cause some trouble together."

