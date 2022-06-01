Critical Role Announces Second Novel: The Nine Eyes Of Lucien

Critical Role and Del Ray Books revealed they're releasing a second novel to be called Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—The Nine Eyes of Lucien. Much like their first novel, Vox Machina—Kith & Kin, this one will be based on one of the characters from Campaign 2 and written by someone outside the group. For this one, they got New York Times bestselling author Madeleine Roux, who will be exploring the meteoric rise and fall of one of the series' most notorious and tragic figures. By the sound of the book and the fact that it's Lucien/Mollymock, it looks like this will fill in the blanks for a lot of the character's adventures both before he became part of The Mighty Nein, after his abrupt fall, and the events that led up to the final act of the campaign. We have more info below as the book will be released this Fall.

Lucien has always been able to spin a bad situation to his advantage. From his childhood on the dangerous streets of Shadycreek Run to his years living off the grid and learning blood magic from the Claret Orders, the charismatic blood hunter will find a way to get the upper hand. When Lucien is on a job in the frozen wastelands of Eiselcross with his fellow mercenaries, a rough-and-tumble crew called the Tombtakers, fate leads him to a mysterious journal in the ruins of an ancient city. The book speaks of the Somnovem, nine beings who can grant Lucien power beyond imagining—if he is able to find them and free them from captivity. Intrigued by this opportunity, Lucien pores over the journal—but the more he reads, the stranger things become. The nine whisper to him in dreams and waking visions. Time slips away, along with Lucien's grasp on reality. And tattoos of red eyes begin appearing on his skin… With the ability to reshape the world within his grasp, Lucien ignores all warning signs. He has always bent fortune to his will, and nothing—not even death—will stop him now.