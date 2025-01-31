Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Bell's Hells, Mighty Nein, Vox Machina

Critical Role Holds Annual "State Of The Role" For 2025

Critical Role has revealed a couple of updates in their annual "State of the Role" video, as some of their plans for 2025 are announced

Article Summary Critical Role's Campaign 3 concludes with an epic 8.5-hour finale on February 6, 2025.

Join a live Tale Gate Party an hour before the Campaign 3 finale stream.

Exandria Unlimited returns February 13 with Brennan Lee Mulligan as Game Master.

Discover a pivotal era in Exandrian history with Exandria Unlimited: Divergence.

Yesterday, Critical Role released a brand new video for the company, as they gave fans their annual State Of The Role presentation for everything to come in 2025. Well, let's be real, the stuff they want us to know about right now, as we're sure there are a number of top-secret projects, and they have yet to confirm anything about the eventual launch of Campaign 4. This included the confirmation of an 8 1/2 hour finale for Campaign 3 happening on February 6, as well as the launch of Exandria Unlimited: Divergence happening on February 13. We have the main details below as you can see the full video above.

Critical Role – Campaign 3 Grand Finale

After over three years of unforgettable storytelling, Critical Role's third campaign is coming to a dramatic close. Fans can tune in to the longest episode in Critical Role history, an epic eight-and-a-half-hour finale, which is not only the end of Bells Hells (Critical Role's third Campaign), but a conclusion to this chapter in Exandrian history, and the dawn of a new age. The finale of this era in Critical Role's history – which spans across 10 years – will debut on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7 PM PT, streaming on Critical Role's membership service Beacon, as well as Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels. The finale will also be available as a VOD on Critical Role's YouTube channel, and audio will be available on Critical Role's podcast platforms. Ahead of the finale, there will be a LIVE Tale Gate Party at 6 PM PT, where the cast will answer questions and thoughts on the journey and celebrate with the community.

"This finale for Campaign 3 marks the end of one very epic chapter of Exandrian history," said Marisha Ray, Creative Director, cast member and co-founder of Critical Role. "But while we celebrate the end of this chapter, I think it's important to know that the story continues with a simple turn of the page. I'm very excited to see what happens next in this story that remains to be written by the incredible emergent storytellers who are picking up the pen."

Exandria Unlimited: Divergence

Exandria Unlimited is back! Beginning February 13 at 7 PM PT, Critical Role will debut the next installment in Exandria's storied history with Exandria Unlimited: Divergence. This four-part saga delves into one of Exandria's most pivotal moments—the departure of the Prime Deities in the wake of the Calamity. Helmed by acclaimed award-winning creator, Game Master and storyteller Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20), the series features a stellar cast, including Critical Role founders Matthew Mercer (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) and Liam O'Brien (Marvel Rivals), alongside guest stars Jasmine Don (The Legend of Vox Machina), Alex Ward (Salem's Lot), and Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

