Critical Role Launches New Publishing Wing Darrington Press

The folks at Critical Role have expanded their business yet again as they have launched a new publishing wing called Darrington Press. For people who may not be aware of the reference, the name comes from the character Taryon Darrington, played by Sam Reigel for a few months in the first campaign while his main character left the group for a time. The character was an adventurer with no experience but a ton of cash who wanted to be a real hero, along with his robot friend Doty, who documented all of his exploits by taking dictation in a giant book that was later published in the in-game world of Exandria. So following that fictional lead, the group has made their own publishing wing, with a name and logo to match Tary and Doty, as you can see here. The company will be lead by Ivan Van Norman. who is an experience tabletop game maker as he is also the co-owner of Hunters Entertainment and has been a consultant to several companies over the past decade. As to the games, they will be publishing, you can read more about the first four below, all set for 2021.

Uk'otoa – Q1 2021 A battle for life and death on the high Lucidian seas! This flagship title from Darrington Press is a tactical game of semi-cooperative card play as factions of sailors vie to be the last claimed by the raging sea leviathan Uk'otoa. As the ship slowly falls into the ocean, you'll have to run, push, and sacrifice others to win! Fans of Critical Role know Uk'otoa as the ex-patron of warlock Fjord (played by Travis Willingham). Who could say whether these tales hold any truth? Fjord isn't telling. CREATIVE TEAM: Created by Jeb Haven (Burrows, Mother Sheep, You Don't Know My Life!), with additional game design by Gabriel Hicks (Roll20, Paizo, Mythic Grove), art by Critter Hannah Friederichs, Uk'otoa Sculpt by Niklas Norman (Runewars, Imperial Assault, Fallout: The Board Game) and layout by Vee Hendro (Good Society: A Jane Austen RPG, Visigoths vs Mall Goths, and Lost Roads). Uk'otoa will be available in the Critical Role online shops in the US, UK, and AU, as well as hobby stores in the US. MSRP $29.99, 3-5 players, ages 12+, 30-45 minute gameplay Critical Role Adventures – Q2 2021 Embark on your own journey through Exandria with Critical Role Adventures! Play as the upstart adventurers Vox Machina and overcome treacherous challenges. This cooperative legacy-lite campaign game uses a unique narrative social, and combat mechanic, luring you back session after session. Within this enormous box, you'll find a host of hidden treasures and a rich storybook to guide you through thrilling combat, dynamic character growth, and tales worthy of the name Vox Machina. Syndicult – Q3 2021 Syndicult is an original modern magic roleplaying game designed by Matthew Mercer in which mob families jealously guard secrets and battle it out for power on the city streets. Featuring a simple storytelling dice mechanic, Syndicult is a low magic world where all bets are off. Guardians of Matrimonia – Q4 2021 Fight the monsters, save the party! Guardians of Matrimonia is a cooperative card game where players have pre-built decks that are pitted against a deck of monsters (party crashers). If your deck runs out, everyone loses. But if you battle your way through the entire party crasher deck, everyone wins!