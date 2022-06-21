Critical Role Launches New Record Label & Soundtrack

Critical Role has launched a brand new venture as they have a new record label they are calling Scanlan Shorthalt Music. Expanding their ever-growing nerdy empire, it looks like this will be an outlet for their own releases as well as for other artists to find a nerdy home for epic music. The label's first album will, of course, be related to the show as you're getting Welcome to Tal'Dorei. A 17-track album with music inspired by the various campaigns. You can read more, including a quote from the company, down below as the album is available today.

"The album is meant to be an audio journey through Tal'Dorei, capturing the peaks and valleys of adventure," said Maxwell James. "Working with all these incredible composers was surreal. They knew exactly what we were looking for, and their music brought so much depth and beauty to our world. We hope Welcome to Tal'Dorei inspires others to tell their own stories, and answer the call to adventure." Led by Critical Role's Creative Director Marisha Ray and Senior Producer Maxwell James, this full length soundtrack features 17 original tracks inspired by the Tal'Dorei continent of Exandria as featured in the Critical Role campaigns. The album's 17 tracks were composed by Colm McGuinness, Omar Fadel, and the team at Hexany Audio and include: "Welcome to Tal'Dorei" Colm McGuinness

"The Adventure Begins…" Colm McGuinness

"Tea with the Pansophical" Sterling Maffe (Hexany Audio)

"1000 Steps" Matthew Carl Earl (Hexany Audio)

"Entering Zephrah" Robert Wolf (Hexany Audio)

"The Caverns of Crystalfen" Robert Wolf (Hexany Audio)

"Deathwalker's Ward" Sterling Maffe (Hexany Audio)

"The Grey Hunt" Omar Fadel

"The Cinder King" Omar Fadel

"Illusory Bonds" Sterling Maffe (Hexany Audio)

"The Nymph's Heart" Matthew Carl Earl (Hexany Audio)

"Umbra Hills" Robert Wolf (Hexany Audio)

"The Slayer's Take" Omar Fadel

"The Pools of Wittebak" Omar Fadel

"Fields of Joy" Omar Fadel

"The Whispered One" Steven Grove (Hexany Audio)

"The Champion's Goodbye" Matthew Carl Earl (Hexany Audio)