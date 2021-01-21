Critical Role & WizKids Reveal New Exandria Figures

WizKids and Critical Role have revealed a new line of figures on the way as they bring more characters from the world of Exandria. A new line of high-quality miniatures focused on characters and monsters from the series will be coming sometime in Q1 of 2021. According to the info, many of the iconic monsters that have appeared in both campaigns, as well as popular Player Characters, will be added to the mix so you can enhance your own adventures using the official D&D book Explorer's Guide To Wildemount, or bring them into your own adventures to enhance your own content. This line will include a deluxe "gargantuan" size, pre-painted Udaak, straight from the series as created by Matthew Mercer.

What's more, the two companies revealed this will be the beginning of a lengthy partnership that will include premium pre-painted—and unpainted—miniatures. Plus, no mystery box content as all packaging will be presented as "clear window" so you can see what you're buying. Here are a couple of quotes from the announcement today as we wait to see what the first line of figures will include as well as price points and release dates.

"I've been a rabid collector of WizKids' minis for… well, a very long time, and to be able to work directly with them to bring the denizens and dangers of Exandria to life for everyone to use is beyond exciting," said Matthew Mercer, Chief Creative Officer and cast member of Critical Role. "They bring such skill and expertise to their work, and this upcoming collection really captures the characters and atmosphere of Exandria. I think fans of Critical Role, as well as players new to our world, will greatly enjoy this opportunity for deeper play, collaboration, and imagination." "In this new line, we've focused our releases on the player's experience while in the world of Exandria," said Patrick O'Hagan, Executive Producer RPGs at WizKids. "This way, we hope to empower players to create their own story and experiences with this thrilling roleplaying game."