Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critter Crops, indie.io, Skyreach Studio

Critter Crops Receives Official Release Date For Late July

Cozy farming sim Critter Crops has a brand new release date set, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam in just a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Critter Crops sets its PC Steam release for July 22, featuring a witch named Sylvie.

Restore Mutter Island with magical Critter Crops in a unique isometric RPG experience.

Engage with 24 critters, cultivate them, and unlock island areas.

Help island newcomers rebuild their lives and boost your Friendless Social status.

Indie game developer Skyreach Studio and publisher indie.io have officially given their new game Critter Crops an official release date for later this month. The game centers around a witch named Sylvie, who has come to Mutter island with her magical abilities to grow magical critters. You'll use your abilities to restore the island and bring new life to the island. We have more info and the trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on July 22.

Critter Crops

Sylvie's story begins as a newfound witch who has been chased out of her hometown for her abilities. When she arrives on Mutter Island, she discovers she is capable of growing magical Critter Crops that will aid her in restoring the island to its former glory. Uncover the secrets of the island by growing magical critters in this isometric role-playing/management game! Farm, Noodle, Mine, Gather, and Explore the island in order to level up your abilities and uncover more of the mysteries of Mutter Island. Gather resources to help restore Mur Mur Town, and use your critters to help you traverse the wild areas of the island.

Grow Sylvie's magical talents over time and cultivate new Critter Crops to bring Mutter Island back to life. There are 24 critters to grow, name, and collect, each with special growing conditions to discover. Level up your critters and their abilities to access different areas of the island. Sylvie isn't the only one looking for refuge. Many others will show up on Mutter Island seeking to start a new life!

Chat with newcomers also looking for a new beginning as Sylvie explores the island

Check your relationship status through the Friendless Social Media app

Listen to their needs and order them gifts from Ama-Zomb

Fix up their homes to give them a place to stay and watch Mutter Island flourish

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!