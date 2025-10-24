Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Cross Blitz, Gamirror Games, Tako Boy Studios

Cross Blitz Version 1.0 To Set Sail This November

After being in Early Access for almost two years, Cross Blitz is finallyr eady to release Version 1.0, as the game arrives in late November

Article Summary Cross Blitz launches Version 1.0 in late November after nearly two years in Early Access on Steam.

Experience heartfelt adventures and strategic deckbuilding with five unique protagonists and factions.

Master 500+ cards, unlock new abilities, and explore randomized roguelite Tusk Tales mode for replayability.

Immerse in a vibrant world with 60+ hours of story-driven gameplay, unique locations, and new crew members.

Indie game developer Tako Boy Studios, along with publishers The Arcade Crew and Gamirror Games, have confirmed the full launch date for Cross Blitz. The game has been in Early Access for almost two years now, as the team has been working hard to make improvements to what's already been put out there. Now they're ready to launch Version 1.0, as they've set a date for November 24, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Cross Blitz

Heartfelt adventure meets fierce, strategic battles in Cross Blitz. Join a memorable cast of five protagonists, guiding them through tense conflicts and treasure-doling discoveries throughout their multi-hour journeys in the Fables story mode. Ally with Seto, a small but fierce martial artist warrior who is on a journey to find his master, or aid Quill in his high-stakes heists as he fights to provide for his struggling family and bring justice to the common folk. Keep your eyes peeled, as a new crew member will be joining the fray soon.

During each hero's adventure, you'll explore a variety of distinct locations and meet a wide array of colorful characters, all while unlocking a wealth of new cards, abilities and relics. Use your treasure trove of strategic tools to craft the perfect deck that suits your preferred playstyle. Test your strategic wit in the Tusk Tales roguelite mode and chart a course through the peculiar regions of Cross Blitz. However, no one path will ever be the same, making adaptation the key to survival. Purchase and equip powerful trinkets to boost the strength of your curated deck, rally a crew of trusty mercenaries and prepare to face off against foes that grow fiercer with every battle.

Deep Deckbuilding Strategy: Build unstoppable decks from more than 500 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit different playstyles across five factions.

Build unstoppable decks from more than 500 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit different playstyles across five factions. Thrilling Adventure: Enjoy 60+ hours of adventures across five different storylines as our heroes face a variety of trials and tribulations in the Fables story mode.

Enjoy 60+ hours of adventures across five different storylines as our heroes face a variety of trials and tribulations in the Fables story mode. Endlessly Replayable Challenge: Brave the roguelite mode 'Tusk Tales' to unlock the 20 new mercenaries to join your crew across four randomized maps filled with unique battles and 12 different bosses that will test your strategic prowess.

Brave the roguelite mode 'Tusk Tales' to unlock the 20 new mercenaries to join your crew across four randomized maps filled with unique battles and 12 different bosses that will test your strategic prowess. An Enthralling World: Brimming with colorful characters, peculiar locales and delightful secrets, Cross Blitz is as fun to discover as it is to behold.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!