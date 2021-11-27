Crown Trick: Collector's Edition Will Come Out December 10th

SelectaPlay and Team17 revealed that they will be releasing Crown Trick: Collectors Edition in digital and physical form on December 10th. The developers at Next Studios have put together the ultimate version of the game with all the updates so far and more, all in a physical form you can get on disc for both PC and PlayStation consoles, and in cartridge form for the Nintendo Switch. Here's everything you need to know about the game before this version is launched in a couple of weeks.

Crown Trick is an animated rogue-like RPG adventure characterized by turn-based combat and skill-item interactive strategy. Master the elements to defeat enemies and uncover the mysteries of this underground world. In Crown Trick, you play as 'Elle', a young girl caught up in the chaos of the world of nightmares as the seams between dreams and reality are breaking down! You must dive headfirst into the quest to restore balance and bring down the evil Vlad alongside our trusty if sardonic Crown companion! The Collector's Edition of Crown Trick gives players quality content as SelectaPlay has a wide range of experience in these types of editions, such as the Blasphemous Collector's Edition (#1 sales at its launch in Spain 2020) and Fighting Legends SNK. A totally new approach to strategy roguelike gameplay;

Synchronous turn-based combat, where each move is full of possibilities and each battle is a challenge;

Explore the atmospheric dungeons of different settings and try your best to survive until the end;

Build your own unique combat style and choose from the variety of 40+ active skills, 60+ passive abilities, 30+ usable items, 170+ special relics;

Slay 100+ different monsters wielding 9 unique types of weapons or up to 120+ individual weapons in total;

Dare to challenge more than 10+ powerful bosses;

Solve 60+ mysterious challenges and puzzles;

Experience randomly generated dungeons, weapons, relics, items, and challenges each time you start your journey;

Reveal all the secrets and find the truth hidden behind the Nightmare Realm.