Cruis'n Blast Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The Soundtrack

Raw Thrills has released a new trailer for the coming Nintendo Switch release of Cruis'n Blast, this time showing off the soundtrack. As it usually is when it comes to arcade ports, people want as much of the experience of the original they can get when they are playing it at home. And while it may not be the number one thing on people's minds, having the original soundtrack for the game in the best possible format goes a long way. In this particular trailer, the team is showing off all 29 of the game's tracks which stretches across six different tours. Which includes Space Attack, Dino Janeiro, Mountain Mayhem, British Invasion, and Twister Terror, featuring all sorts of sights and obstacles like alien invasions, prehistoric dinosaurs, mountain rallies, police chases, dangerous weather, and more.

The video isn't too long but you get an idea of what you'll experience while you're playing the game. Or at the very least you'll get a bit of nostalgia for it as you recognize a tune or two you've heard racing or just walking by the cabinet. The game will be released on September 14th, 2021, and is available for pre-order now both on the eShop as well as select retailers. Enjoy the trailer!

Cruis'n makes its triumphant return to consoles with Cruis'n Blast! The iconic racing series hasn't seen a new console entry for more than a decade, but the 2017 arcade smash hit Cruis'n Blast is finally bringing the series back home on Nintendo Switch! Blast your way through nearly 30 over-the-top tracks. Grab the wheel of 23 custom rides from licensed supercars to monster trucks and unicorns! Up to four players can race together, so pick your favorite vehicle and hit the road! With language support for Japanese, French, German, Dutch, Chinese, English, Spanish, Italian, and Korean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cruis'n Blast – Track Showcase | Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/ztX34q2JoJQ)