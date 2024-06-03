Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III: Roads To Power Announced For September

More details have emerged about Crusader Kings III: Roads To Power, as the latest expansion for the game arrives this September.

Article Summary Paradox Interactive announces 'Crusader Kings III: Roads To Power' expansion for September release.

New gameplay features Landless Adventurer role and non-feudal Byzantine Empire system.

Expansion includes an Influence System, Family Estate management, and ability to choose successors.

Enhancements with Byzantine-themed UI, court fashions, event art, music, and more.

Paradox Interactive has revealed the latest expansion on the way to Crusader Kings III, as Roads To Power will arrive this September. The crux of this content is to give players new ways to engage int he game without having to go the traditional route. For example, the game will add Landless Adventurer, as you roam and fulfill contracts while building up your own base of power. Then, when you think you're ready, claim a new kingdom for yourself. Or you can play as the Byzantine Empire in a non-feudal system, scheming your way into role of power while fighting powerful families at the imperial court. We have more details about the content below as it will be released on September 24, 2024.

Crusader Kings III: Roads To Power

Administrative Government : Experience medieval rule outside of the feudal system with a new style of empire management. A web of Governors jockeys for position in the empire with intrigue and power, sometimes rewarding merit and sometimes rewarding perfidy. Only a truly skilled Emperor can keep these squabbling forces in line.

: Experience medieval rule outside of the feudal system with a new style of empire management. A web of Governors jockeys for position in the empire with intrigue and power, sometimes rewarding merit and sometimes rewarding perfidy. Only a truly skilled Emperor can keep these squabbling forces in line. The Family Estate : Run and manage a powerful Family Estate, the seat of your House's power, even when you hold no other land. Construct new buildings and improvements to further your power and influence within an administrative empire.

: Run and manage a powerful Family Estate, the seat of your House's power, even when you hold no other land. Construct new buildings and improvements to further your power and influence within an administrative empire. Influence System : Build up a character's influence within an administrative empire to climb the rungs of bureaucracy. Raise your status in the realm and gather more power for yourself. Start as a landless noble on an estate, and compete for valuable provinces to govern before making your bid for the Purple.

: Build up a character's influence within an administrative empire to climb the rungs of bureaucracy. Raise your status in the realm and gather more power for yourself. Start as a landless noble on an estate, and compete for valuable provinces to govern before making your bid for the Purple. A Life of Adventure : Freely roam the map, untied to any realm or holding, going wherever the winds of fortune blow you. Fulfill contracts as a landless adventurer, even through the generations, building up a reputation of your own. Earn gold, prestige, and fame traveling the globe until you decide to settle down and claim land you have earned through merit.

: Freely roam the map, untied to any realm or holding, going wherever the winds of fortune blow you. Fulfill contracts as a landless adventurer, even through the generations, building up a reputation of your own. Earn gold, prestige, and fame traveling the globe until you decide to settle down and claim land you have earned through merit. Choose Successor or Caesar : Spend the influence you have gathered to determine the course of the Empire and get the successor you want, whether a royal family member, a powerful noble, a martial hero, or any other candidate you can rally the people behind. The Emperor can even opt to co-rule if the burden of the throne is too much for one person.

: Spend the influence you have gathered to determine the course of the Empire and get the successor you want, whether a royal family member, a powerful noble, a martial hero, or any other candidate you can rally the people behind. The Emperor can even opt to co-rule if the burden of the throne is too much for one person. New Byzantine Flavor Content : New events, monuments, and activities built around the Byzantine theme, including chariot racing.

: New events, monuments, and activities built around the Byzantine theme, including chariot racing. Cosmetic Additions: A Byzantine-themed UI skin and new court fashions for your characters, new 2D event art, new on-map monuments of the Byzantine world, new on-map holding designs, and a Byzantine throne room for Royal Court sessions, among other aesthetic improvements. New music inspired by Orthodox holy chants is also included.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!