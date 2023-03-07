Crymachina Receives New Trailer Showing Opening Cinematic Check out the latest video from NIS America about their new game Crymachina, as they show off the opening movie.

NIS America has released a brand new trailer for their recently revealed game Crymachina, as we get a better look at the opening cinematic for the game. This is a brand new IP that they revealed last week, and for some reason, they didn't release any kind of a trailer for it in North America. But that changed yesterday when they dropped the latest video, which you can check out down at the bottom. The trailer goes about two minutes and gives a pretty decent look at the primary character from the game, but it doesn't really do anything to tell the story or anything else beyond being visually stunning. But hey, it looks cool and has a great track behind it. Enjoy the trailer as the game is scheduled to drop this Fall.

"In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within. Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking science-fiction visuals bring the world of Crymachina to life."

CLASSY – Destroy larger-than-life foes with flashy, action-packed RPG combat that flows seamlessly between exploration.

STYLISH – Eye-catching visuals are supported with alluring sci-fi artwork from @Rolua_N and @Yoshi6054, bringing the bleak, dark world of Crymachina to life!

STRONG – This emotional story dives deep into the qualities of humans and pushes players to question their perception of humanity.