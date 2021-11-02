PUBG Mobile & League Of Legends Come Together For Special Collab

Tencent Games and Riot Games have come together to throw a special PUBG Mobile crossover event involving League Of Legends. This new partnership will bring in several characters, items, and locations from the game's upcoming Arcane series into the mobile battle royale title. The first of these new updates will start being released in mid-November as part of the upcoming Version 1.7 update that will give the game a slight overhaul in some areas. This isn't the first time they have partnered with another game company for a collaboration, but it certainly is one of the more interactive versions that will provide fans of both franchises a new experience to enjoy. We have more info and the trailer for this update below.

Arcane, created by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions, will debut on Tencent Video in China and Netflix globally on November 6th at 7pm PT. The first TV series based on the League Of Legends universe, the show will follow the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart. In each game update, PUBG Mobile provides new, interesting, and engaging content to its players, through partnerships with key entertainment properties in movies and gaming as well as collaborations with musicians, celebrities and more. This is the first partnership between PUBG Mobile and Riot Games and will also bring new game areas and gameplay modes inspired by Arcane to the world of PUBG Mobile.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PUBG MOBILE x Arcane Collaboration Trailer (https://youtu.be/-q0Rptvnc_o)

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate its first ever League Of Legends animated series. Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in gaming, and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG Mobile while also supporting the release of Arcane is an amazing opportunity," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. "We've got a lot in store for our players with the Version 1.7 update, including some completely new gameplay features we've never experimented with before, so we can't wait to show off more." "PUBG Mobile is a beloved game that has been embraced by players around the world. We value partners that nurture communities of shared play with a deep commitment to developing exciting new content to delight players. We look forward to bringing an authentic celebration of Arcane to Erangel," said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games.