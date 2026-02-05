Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CRG Studio, Crystalfall

Crystalfall Confirms Early Access Launch for Steam

The new free-to-play online steampunk action RPG Crystalfall has revealed the official Early Access release coming next month

Experience randomized dungeons, skill loot, and deep theorycrafting across a post-apocalyptic world.

Choose from strength, dexterity, or intelligence classes with extensive custom skill and talent trees.

Seasons, endless endgame maps, and challenging bosses offer fresh content and ongoing progression.

Indie game developer and publisher CRG Studio has revealed they will release the game Crystalfall into Early Access next month. The team released a new trailer, which you can see here, confirming the game will get a free demo for this month's Steam Next Fest, set to take place on February 23. Shortly after that week-long run, the game will launch into Early Access, although a hard date has yet to be set.

Crystalfall

Take on the role of a convict who has been thrown into the dungeons by a powerful ruling organization. Embark on a journey through a world devastated by a mysterious asteroid, scattering powerful crystal shards across distinct world zones brimming with mutated creatures and steampunk enemies. Delve into post-apocalyptic dungeons that randomize upon each visit and ascend to new heights of power with epic loot, extensive talent tree progression, theorycrafting, and lootable skills.

Choose a character from the primary attributes strength, dexterity or intelligence. Specialize in a primary attribute or experiment with various combinations to create your ideal character build. Embark on your path to mastery with an extensive tree of talents. Gain experience and unlock new powers to form synergies with your items and skills. Loot skills of different rarities and unlock your path of choice through procedurally generated skill trees. Tailor the skill to your build with the help of unique nodes and quality upgrades. Insert lootable socketables known as skill crests for further customization.

Loot, upgrade, salvage and trade your skills and items. In Crystalfall, game mechanics revolve around item strength and theorycrafting to create synergies with skills and talents. Explore different character builds by growing your arsenal of powerful steampunk items. Seasons offer a fresh start with new content to explore and thrilling challenges to overcome. Explore an endless endgame with new maps and challenging bosses. Journey deeper into the world of Crystalfall to uncover its secrets, pushing your hero to their limits.

