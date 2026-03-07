Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Bad Wolf, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss as the developers delve more into the storyline for the horror game

Article Summary Watch the new story trailer for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, arriving April 2026 on PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

Play as Noah, an agent sent to investigate mysterious disappearances in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Explore the sunken city of R'lyeh, confronting cosmic horror and solving immersive, complex puzzles.

Unravel a branching narrative influenced by your choices in this intense Lovecraftian investigative thriller.

Developer Big Bad Wolf and publisher Nacon released a new trailer this week for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, going more into the game's storyline. This is basically a teaser for the events to come in the horror title, as you plan an agent sent to the depths of the Pacific Ocean, where you must investigate the mysterious disappearance of researchers from the Ocean-I company. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will arrive for PC, XSX|S, and PS5 on April 16, 2026.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

2053. Across the globe, the occult threat grows ever more blatant, and strange, incomprehensible events multiply. As the Earth's surface resources dwindle, powerful corporations turn to the uncharted depths of the oceans, unaware of the ancient horror they are about to awaken. In this tense Lovecraftian thriller, you play Noah, tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. With the help of your AI companion, Key, explore the vast, labyrinthine prison of R'lyeh—an ancient, sunken city of cyclopean proportions—and resist the creeping madness caused by Cthulhu's influence. At its core lies a secret that could shatter your understanding of reality.

Face nightmares and cosmic abominations that will push your sanity to its limits. Journey through a futuristic reinterpretation of Lovecraft's mythos and uncover the legendary sunken city of R'lyeh. But beware: the deeper you descend, the more your mind succumbs to Cthulhu's relentless influence. Dive into the darkness with Key, your AI companion. Follow leads, gather scattered clues, and sharpen your detective skills to solve immersive and complex puzzles. Uncover hidden truths and look beyond appearances to choose your path to resolving the case.

Every mystery offers branching routes and secret passages waiting to be discovered. As an agent of Ancile, a secret division of Interpol specializing in occult affairs, you are thrust into a gripping story with complex characters, brought to life through cinematic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a first-person investigative horror adventure with a rich, branching narrative, where your choices and understanding will shape Noah's fate in this nightmarish world.

