Asmodee & Netflix Announcing Partnership For Board Game Adaptations

Asmodee announced this morning they have formed a new partnership with Netflix to produce board games for some of their properties. The three titles they will be releasing are Ozark, Squid Game, and Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer, all of which will launch on July 30th as Walmart exclusives around the United States. All of them are easy-to-learn games designed to be quick and fun, with the content based on themes and locations found in each series. The goal of these games is to create an accessible and immersive experience for fans and newcomers that isn't a big to-do like other titles that have been produced over the years. You can read about all three Netflix games below.

Ozark: Ozark is a territory control game for 2-5 players. Choose a faction,vie for money, and then influence and control locations from the series like Lickety Splitz and the Missouri Belle. The player with the most stashed money at the end of the game wins! Who can launder the most money, you or the Byrdes? Ozark is developed by Mixlore and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.

Squid Game: Bring home the international sensation, competing for victory and survival in Squid Game. In this 3-6 players game, each contestant has a team of up to 12 members and competes in six games featured on the show: Red Light/Green Light, Dalgona, Tug of War, Marbles, Glass Bridge and Squid Game. The first team member to reach the Squid Head after completing all the games wins. Squid Game is developed by Mixlore and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.

Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer: Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer brings the terrifying psychic powers of the Mind Flayer to the social deduction genre for an Upside Down good time. A hidden role game designed for 4-10 players, two teams go head-to-head and uncover who is sane and who has been possessed by the Mind Flayer. Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer is developed by Repos Production and will launch with an MSRP of $24.86.