Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Cuisineer

Cuisineer Releases New Educational Video To Get Started

Check out the latest video for the game Cuisineer, as the developers provide you an educational course on how to get the game started.

Article Summary Marvelous Europe and XSEED release a how-to-play video for Cuisineer.

The video provides a starter guide for new players of the cooking adventure game.

Cuisineer features Pom's quest to revive her family's restaurant with unique dishes.

Gameplay includes dungeon exploration, flavor fighting powers, and crafting recipes.

Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games have released a new video for Cuisineer, providing a 101 course on how to play the game if you're getting started. It's nice to see the developers make this, as it gives you a clear idea of how to get started and what you can do in the game as you make new dishes for people to try. We have the video for you below as the game is out now.

Cuisineer

Pom's passion may be for adventuring, but after receiving a concerning letter from her parents asking to see her one final time, she rushes to her hometown of Paell to find her parents gone and their beloved restaurant abandoned. Now, it's up to her to turn the eatery's fortunes around! Armed with her trusty spatula and a supply of refreshing boba tea, Pom will need to venture through dangerous and diverse dungeons to harvest all the ingredients she'll need before returning home to cook up tasty dishes. Serve her loyal patrons, customize her dining hall with the help of local artisans, and watch out for the lunch rush!

A Smorgasbord of Dungeons: Explore procedurally generated biomes like lush forests, flaming volcanoes, icy caves, and deadly swamps that change their size, shape, and the ingredients they hold every time Pom visits.

Explore procedurally generated biomes like lush forests, flaming volcanoes, icy caves, and deadly swamps that change their size, shape, and the ingredients they hold every time Pom visits. Master the Flavors of Fighting: Unlock the powers of Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty, mixing and matching the various effects to knock out the opposition with unique utensils and gourmet gear!

Unlock the powers of Salty, Sour, Sweet, Bitter, Umami, Frosty, and Toasty, mixing and matching the various effects to knock out the opposition with unique utensils and gourmet gear! Craft Your Own Culinary Experience: With over 100 different recipes and dozens of ingredients, Pom has to cook up a storm to get the right dishes to the right customers—and have enough seating to accommodate her growing renown.

With over 100 different recipes and dozens of ingredients, Pom has to cook up a storm to get the right dishes to the right customers—and have enough seating to accommodate her growing renown. Take Quests to Go: While she's dungeon diving, be on the lookout for items Paell's residents need. Pom be rewarded with gold, new items, and even more recipes to take her cooking and adventuring to new heights.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!