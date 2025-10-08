Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cult of Blood, Dusty Box

Cult of Blood Announced With Debut Trailer

Can you stop a blood cult from doing evil deeds or become one of their sacrafices? Experience the horror in Cult of Blood

Article Summary Cult of Blood is a cinematic horror game with fixed cameras and chilling, story-driven cutscenes.

Players control a cop investigating a vampire cult in a timeless, isolated village inspired by true events.

Survival horror gameplay features tank controls, scarce healing, and chaotic, unforgiving combat.

Upgrade weapons, face brutal boss fights, and balance risky melee with precious ammo to escape the cult.

Indie game developer and publisher Dusty Box has revealed their debut game, currently in the works, as we got our first look at Cult of Blood. Loosely based on a true story, you play a cop who is sent to investigate an area that is controlled by a blood cult, as you must now stop them from their ritual acts or end up becoming one of the sacrafices. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as it looks liek the game will come out in 2026.

Cult of Blood

You take on the role of a police officer sent to investigate reports of vampire sightings, uncovering a village hidden from the outside world and seemingly stuck in time. What begins as a routine mission quickly turns into a nightmare when you discover a cult devoted to a priestess who seeks to ascend as a goddess, and you are the final piece of her ritual. The people you face are humans stripped of their souls, enslaved to the cult's will. Inspired by a true story but reimagined with supernatural horrors, the narrative explores the eternal fight between light and darkness, good and evil. Delivered through immersive cutscenes, your fate is clear: kill the cult and their queen, or become a servant of the blood.

Ammunition is limited but not absent, forcing you to weigh every shot carefully. Healing is rare, and every swing of a weapon feels like a risk. Combat is chaotic and unforgiving, with multiple enemies attacking at once and every mistake potentially fatal. You are vulnerable, forced to balance risky melee against measured gunplay. Movement follows the deliberate style of classic tank controls, while combat integrates modern refinements for aiming, dodging, and fluid encounters. Brutal boss battles push the tension even further, demanding precision, resource management and steady nerves against overwhelming odds.

Cinematic Horror Presentation: Fixed camera angles and chilling cutscenes create a film-like atmosphere that keeps players on edge.

Classic-Inspired Controls: Movement is deliberate and tense, capturing the spirit of classic survival horror while refining it for modern players.

Intense, Chaotic Combat: Face swarms of cultists and supernatural horrors, where limited ammo and risky melee turn every fight into a desperate struggle.

Brutal Boss Encounters: Face grotesque enemies and a climactic final multi-phase battle that demands precision, pattern recognition and nerves of steel.

Survival and Upgrades: Collect blood souls to acquire new gear or upgrade your weapons and manage supplies carefully to endure the escalating nightmare.

