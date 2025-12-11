Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Luna, Xfinity

Amazon Luna Will Arrive On Xfinity In United States & Canada

Amazon Luna has a new platform of outreach to gamers, as they have partnered with Xfinity to arrive on their devices in Canada and the U.S.

Article Summary Amazon Luna launches on Xfinity and Rogers Xfinity devices in the US and Canada starting December 12.

Prime members can access over 50 free games on Luna, including family-friendly multiplayer GameNight titles.

Players can enjoy cloud gaming on their existing Xfinity entertainment devices, no extra console needed.

Collaboration aims to expand Amazon Luna's reach, making high-quality gaming more accessible to all.

Amazon has announced a new partnership today to bring Amazon Luna to millions of new homes, as they are now working with Xfinity in both the United States and Canada. The cloud gaming service will launch on both Xfinity Devices in the U.S. and Rogers Xfinity Devices in Canada tomorrow, December 12, offering anyone who has a subscription to the gaming service an easier way to access it without adding new devices. Which is fun news if you already use Xfinity for your TV, but unclear if you've been a cord cutter for years and are only using it for internet. You can read more about the deal below from today's announcement along with quotes from all three parties.

Amazon Luna x Xfinity

Completely redesigned and reimagined for players of all interest and experience levels, Amazon Luna makes it even easier for anyone to play high-quality games on the devices they already own, with no need to purchase new gaming consoles or equipment. Prime members can play more than 50 games on Luna at no additional cost. This includes the new GameNight collection of approachable local multiplayer games designed to bring friends and family together in the living room, with players requiring only their mobile phones to join in on the fun.

This collaboration with Comcast and Rogers marks another step forward as Amazon Luna aims to deliver high-quality gaming experiences to more people, enabling ease of access and choice across a broader array of devices. To access Amazon Luna on these new devices, customers can simply say "Luna" into their voice remote and sign in with an Amazon account. Customers can start playing with a Prime membership, a Luna Premium subscription, or they can purchase individual games outright.

"By bringing Luna to our entertainment devices, we're giving our customers a simple way to turn their living rooms into game-ready spaces for the whole family," said Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer, Comcast. "Gaming is one of the most popular and immersive forms of entertainment today, and the addition of Luna enhances our platform to better serve this growing audience."

"With Amazon Luna, Rogers Xfinity Streaming customers can now game, stream and catch their favorite shows and movies all in one place," said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers. "The addition of Luna brings console-quality games like Fortnite or Hogwarts Legacy to our world-class entertainment platform, all powered by Canada's most reliable internet."

"At Amazon, we're focused on making gaming more accessible for our customers, and this collaboration with Comcast allows us to reach more customers across the U.S.," said Jeff Gattis, General Manager, Amazon Luna. "Comcast's reach and versatility makes it a great fit as we continue to scale Amazon Luna and its growing content library across more devices, more homes, and more players."

