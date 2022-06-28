Curaga Records Announces New LoFi Mario 64 Album

Curaga Records recently announced that they will be releasing a new video game music album of lofi music inspired by Super Mario 64. The full name of the album is called Video Game LoFi: Super Mario 64, with music cultivated by musical artists 88bit and Save Point, serving as a nostalgic tribute to Koji Kondo's original soundtrack. Throughout the album you'll find a variety of piano arrangements, warm analog synths, and what they're referring to as "colorful re-harmonization" tracks that call back to music we've heard for years, now with a modern spin to them that will take you back. The 11-track album is already available on multiple streaming services and is available for pre-order right now on CD and cassette tape from The Materia Store or Bandcamp.

"This was a truly collaborative effort," says artist 88bit, "I'm so glad Save Point approached me about making this with him. This album gave me an opportunity to take the Super Mario 64 songs and reshape and present them in a new light – chill lo-fi. I'm excited for many of my friends in the VGM community to listen to these tracks. And I'm hopeful that these songs will find their way to people all over, and that those who love the music from Super Mario 64 (and even those who may not be familiar) will enjoy these recordings as much as we've enjoyed making them."

"We wanted to be as authentic as we possibly could with this album and I love the final result," added artist Save Point had this today about this collaborative album. "We only used analog synths, the Prophet 5 and Novation Peak, to really capture that warm feeling. Each track has live piano, guitar, and percussion. I wanted these tracks to feel like you're having a genuine conversation with an old friend. It really felt like 88bit and I were on the same page from the beginning with our goal to craft something unique and comfy."