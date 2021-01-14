Curse Of The Dead Gods Will Officially Launch February 23rd

Focus Home Entertainment and Passtech Games will be releasing Curse Of The Dead Gods on February 23rd on PC and console. The game has been earning some excellent buzz in Early Access, but up until now, there hasn't been a finalized version of the game. Well, that will be coming near the end of next month as the PC version will get upgraded and the game will drop on all three major consoles. No next-gen version of the game, at least none mentioned by the company. But we do know all of the updates it will receive came from user feedback during Early Access. You can read more about it below from the team and check out the latest trailer.

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers – it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters. Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts – fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse. Corruption builds in you with every step – encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword. Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. "The full release of Curse Of The Dead Gods wouldn't have been possible without all of the incredible work from the entire team and our excellent community of early access players," said Sylvain Passot, Studio Director at Passtech Games. "The amazing community that has grown around the game has really pushed it to the right direction. We can't wait to welcome all the players to the Temple, and we're looking further ahead to 2021 for exciting new content!"