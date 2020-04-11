Cyan Inc. Officially Releases Obduction On Xbox One

Some cool news today from Cyan Inc. as they officially released their sci-fi adventure game Obduction on Xbox One. If you're not familiar with Cyan, they're the same indie studio that brought you classic exploration titles like Myst and Riven. Now they've brought their 2017 PC title over to the Xbox so players can get a shot at some of their more recent work. The game is based around the idea that everyday life as we know it is gone. After an artifact falls from the sky and transports you across the universe, yourself in a place called Hunrath. Which has pieces of the Earth you just left scattered across it like broken glass, with an alien landscape in every direction. It seems like no one's here, but you know that's not the truth. So you'll spend the game checking everything out to solve puzzles and uncover the mystery. Here's a more detailed description from the devs.

"As you walk beside the lake on a cloudy night, a distant thunderclap demands your attention. A curious, organic artifact falls from the starry sky and inexplicably, without asking permission, transports you across the universe. You've been abducted from your cozy existence and added into an alien landscape with a stereotypical Kansas farmhouse, a white picket fence, and a rather bizarre little ghost town – well… almost ghost town. Adding to the oddity, you discover a strangely kluged kiosk that reassuringly welcomes you to Hunrath. The new worlds of Obduction reveal their secrets only as you explore, coax, and consider them. And as you bask in the otherworldly beauty and explore through the enigmatic landscapes, remember that the choices you make will have substantial consequences. This is your story now."

You can currently buy the game in the Microsoft Store as we speak for $24. If you're looking for a game to occupy your time and give your brain a bit of a challenge, you can't go wrong with this one. Especially when you consider the minds behind it. Here's a trailer for you to enjoy before you check it out.