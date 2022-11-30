Cyber Hook Will Be Released On PS4 In December

Graffiti Games and Blazing Stick announced that they will be releasing the game Cyber Hook for PlayStation 4 this December. The game has already been doing well on Nintendo Switch, where it dropped last year, and PC via Steam, where its been since 2020. Now the cyberized parkour 3D platformer will be coming to the PS4 with all the updates and additional content that's been released to date. You can check out more on the game below as you'll be able to experience it on December 9th, 2022.

Cyber Hook hurtles players forward into deadly environments where they must avoid falling to their death, fight enemies, manipulate time, and blast blocks with a laser gun. While speeding through a vibrant synthwave world players will use parkour skills and a grappling hook to scale and ride walls to complete the courses in record time.

Marathon Mode – Run through a bevy of levels in a row without having time ever stop and see if you can make it to the top of the leaderboards. Challenge yourself in full game Marathon with 70+ levels, Monthly Marathons, and Per World Marathons.

Intense Parkour Action – Fast-paced 3D parkour gameplay that plunges you through intense platforming challenges. Scale and ride walls, but be careful to time jumps correctly, or you'll plunge to your death.

Tools At Your Disposal – Use a grappling hook to fly through levels by hooking yourself onto blocks while blasting foes and blocks with a laser finger gun.

Alter The Game – Warp time to save yourself from falling and discover new movement options to make it past challenges. In Cyber Hook, you can forge your own path by abusing physics and breaking the level design.

Levels Galore – 70+ levels at launch to test your parkour skills.

70+ levels at launch to test your parkour skills. Worldwide Leaderboards – Compete with other players using the region or worldwide leaderboard and watch others play in-game to determine the best strategies to make it through levels.