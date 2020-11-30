CD Projekt Red has released another gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077, this time showing off the game on the PlayStation. Specifically, this video showcases the game running on both PlayStation 4 Pro, and on the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Which is really weird we don't have a next-gen version to look at. As far as the video below goes, the gameplay is taken from the Nomad lifepath. This is one of the three playable backstories you will be able to choose from and jump into when you begin the game. You get to check out a bunch of action from the Badlands, which is the desert area that surrounds Night City, and you get to look at some of the streets of Night City itself to get a feel for the land. Enjoy the video below as we now wait to see if the game will actually make the latest release date the company has planned out for it on December 10th, 2020, or if we're getting another push back this week.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City. Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth. Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.