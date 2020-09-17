Marvel Future Fight Gets A New Doctor Strange Update

Netmarble has released a new update into Marvel Future Fight as the Sorcerer Supreme is making an appearance with new gear. This update is inspired from the comics as the Damnation storyline makes an appearance, and with it comes new characters, uniforms, and an Extreme mode added to the Danger Room and Alliance Battles alongside, and other content. The new characters being added are Scarlet Spider and Morbius, which will give Spidey fans a little treat, while the others you see below get some new costumes and more. We have the details below along with the trailer, as you can play the update now.

Damnation tells the tale of Mephisto's conquest of Las Vegas, transforming the City of Sin into his personal hellscape. After Doctor Strange is captured, a new group of heroes gather to rescue the Sorcerer Supreme and free the city. Two new characters, the Spider-Man clone known as the Scarlet Spider, and Morbius, the living vampire, have been added to the game. New uniforms, including a Space Suit uniform for Doctor Strange, a Damnation uniform for Dormammu, a Mr. Knight uniform for Moon Knight, and an Avengers uniform for Blade are also available for players to collect. Today's update also includes a new Extreme mode added to the Danger Room. In Extreme mode, Agents play with their own Hero, reflecting both Hero and item stats. Only Tier-3 and Transcend Potential Heroes can be selected, but it can be the same Hero as other players. An extra rating system has also been added for Extreme mode only. Dormammu can now be upgraded to Tier-3 and has new ultimate skills

The 'Awaken Potential' has been unlocked for Morbius, Moon Knight and Elsa Bloodstone and new Awaken skills have also been added.

The 'Realize Potential' has been unlocked for Scarlet Spider, Morbius, Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Moon Knight, Dormammu and Iron Fist.

The 'Alliance Battle Extreme' has added New Frost Beasts along with new stages featuring different strategy elements that are updated weekly.

Improved 'Hero Selection Improvement' that allows players to check a selected hero's main information, and a Role Icon to easily understand the character's role.