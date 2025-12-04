Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Replaced, Sad Cat Studios

Cyberpunk Action Platformer Replaced Arrives This March

The new cyberpunk action platformer game Replaced has been given a release date, as the game will launch in mid-March 2026

Article Summary Replaced launches this March, blending cyberpunk action with cinematic platforming in a retro-futuristic world.

Play as R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in a human body, uncovering dark secrets in an alternate 1980s America.

Explore Phoenix-City's neon-lit streets, battling foes with precise melee and ranged combat mechanics.

Experience a rich, emotional story with pixel art visuals, synth-driven soundtrack, and complex characters.

Indie game developer Sad Cat Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing have confirmed the launch date for their upcoming game, Replaced. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a cyberpunk action platformer set in an alternative 1980s America. You play an AI trapped in a human's body who has decided to uncover the deep secrets of an evil corporation in a world scarred from being nuclear-driven. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will launch on March 12, 2026.

Replaced

Uncover the sinister secrets of Phoenix Corporation, through the eyes of its own creation, R.E.A.C.H. – an AI trapped in a human body against its will. In an alternate 1980s America reshaped by nuclear catastrophe, Phoenix-City has become one of the Corporation's strongholds – a haven for corruption where outlaws thrive and human life is traded like currency. Step into the role of R.E.A.C.H., expose the Corporation's hidden agenda, and uncover the purpose behind your creation.

Replaced is a 2.5D cinematic action platformer wrapped in an intense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Run, climb, and fight through crumbling districts, industrial wastelands, and neon-lit alleys with fluid movement and fast, responsive combat. Chain precise melee strikes with satisfying ranged attacks to take down enemies in high-intensity encounters while keeping the flow of exploration. As R.E.A.C.H. grapples with unfamiliar human instincts and the weight of emotion, the city's hidden power structures gradually come to light.

Themes of humanity, identity, and control unfold through morally complex characters and the slow reveal of a world pushed to its limits. Every corner you explore tells a story, and every secret you expose carries a cost. The retro-futuristic world is brought to life with hand-crafted pixel art enhanced by modern visual effects, while a moody, synth-driven soundtrack sets the tone. Replaced delivers a single-player journey that blends cinematic platforming, fast-paced action, and a tense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Immerse yourself in a world where every secret – and every life – has a price.

