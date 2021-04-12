Cyberpunk Fighting Game Metal Revolution Will Release This Year

Gtarcade and YOOZOO Games have announced they will release the cyberpunk fighting game Metal Revolution sometime in 2021. This is a bit of a unique title in that it will be cross-platform, meaning that both iOS and Android players will be able to fight each other in live 1-v-1 competition. The game just finished a three-day test to work out some of the kinks and get it ready for release, which will probably be happening in the second half of the year, but not before pre-registration kicks in. The game will also offer language support in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Thai, and Simplified Chinese. We have a couple of quotes from the two companies below along with the latest trailer.

"We're excited to be publishing Metal Revolution on mobile," said Qin Liu, Vice President of YOOZOO Games. "With its stunning graphics, deep gameplay mechanics and accessible controls, Metal Revolution is apparently the best of its kind. Since the game was first announced in 2018, it has already been a highly anticipated and acclaimed title in the fighting game community. It's a pleasure to work with NExT Studios, who are a group of passionate game lovers and diligent developers, to present this ambitious and highly creative title to gamers worldwide." "As we have been building Metal Revolution, we have spent a great deal of time thinking about ways to improve the online fighting game experience, from motion capturing the moves of professional martial artists to creating a new network recovery system that will help keep gamers engaged even when internet connections drop. We're so passionate about Metal Revolution that we would like to invite you to take our team on directly in a special developer arena once the game launches. Come show us your best moves," said Jensen Hu, Metal Revolution Game Producer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Metal Revolution – Mobile Trailer (https://youtu.be/LNw_YQbxboI)