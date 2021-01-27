Daedalic Entertainment Announces Sci-Fi Thriller Hidden Deep

Daedalic Entertainment revealed today they have a new claustrophobic sci-fi thriller on the way called Hidden Deep. Developed by Cogwheel Software, this game has you as a miner who is exploring a vast suboceanic research and mining facility, which just so happens to now be inhabited by alien creatures. You'll have to make your way through the caverns and shafts to eradicate them from the mine and figure out what damage they've done. All while figuring out how they got down here and what they intend to do. There will be a demo version of the game available for everyone to play during the Steam Games Festival next month happening between February 3rd-9th. In the meantime, here's everything we know about the game from the team.

In Hidden Deep, you lead a team of four researchers to a mysterious facility 1,6 km below the ocean floor in order to find out what has happened to the station's crew who have seemingly disappeared. You must command your team members and find out what happened to your colleagues in a dark sci-fi story inspired by 80s and 90s classics like Alien, The Thing, and the first Half-Life game. Explore the depths using a variety of gadgets, shoot, blast or sneak your way through dangerous traps and alien lairs and try not to get eaten by the facility's inhabitants (including your own crew members!). A mission-based single-player experience where you control your team directly or by giving orders.

Story mode with more than 50 narrative-driven, handcrafted levels paying homage to 80s and 90s sci-fi classics.

Challenge mode with randomized levels for fast-paced, intense action.

Exploration of suboceanic caves using grappling-hooks, scanners, drones, heavy machinery, and more.

Sneaky and deadly aliens, environmental traps, and other hidden dangers to make your life miserable – and exciting.