Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Announced For September 2025

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion dropped a new trailer this afternoon, confirming the game will be released this September

Article Summary Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion launches September 2025 with fast-paced, customizable mech combat.

Experience an all-new dark sci-fi story solo or in online co-op with up to two friends for epic battles.

Explore an open world in your Arsenal, fighting unique mechanical and organic foes on land and in the air.

Customize and enhance your Arsenal with crafted and salvaged weapons, armor, and new gameplay features.

Developer and publisher Marvelous Inc., along with XSEED Games, confirmed that Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion will be released this September. Essentially being the next logical step in the franchise, you'll once again launch into a fully customized armored suit and take on all enemies on land and in the sky, with an entirely new story you can explore alone or with up to two more friends in online co-op. We have more details and the latest trailer here, as the game arrives for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on September 5, 2025.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Become the ultimate high-tech warrior in an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face the titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online. New and veteran Daemon X Machina players alike will find a worthy adventure in the latest from Marvelous First Studio.

A Titanic Evolution: Daemon X Machina's high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that's accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Together You Can Make a Difference: Cooperative multiplayer means you never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and boss battles together.

Now, a nimble suit of armor, your Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements. Beautiful and Deadly: Explore an alien planet in your Arsenal as you battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

