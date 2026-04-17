Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of Elysium, Loric Games, Snail Games

Echoes of Elysium: Massive Update Dropped For The Survival RPG

Echoes of Elysium has received one of its biggest content updates so far as the game currently sits in Early Access on Steam

Article Summary Massive Echoes of Elysium update revamps mechanics for smoother, faster-paced survival gameplay

New Power Jump ability and glider progression upgrades add depth and mobility to exploration

Over 150 unique items, improved hints, and a host of bug fixes enhance player experience

Customize airships, build your crew, and face new threats in co-op or solo across deadly Elysian skies

Indie game developer Loric Games and publisher Snail Games dropped a massive update this week for Echoes of Elysium, as the game continues to be worked on in Early Access. This update changes a number of mechanics and systems to make everything smoother and easier to manage, getting players directly into the gameplay faster. Players will also see a number of cool additions with character movement, such as the new Power Jump ability, as well as new progression systems for your glider, as you can earn upgrades to make it better. The update adds 150 unique items to play with, a new reworked hints system, a series of buug fixes for performance, and an overall spit polish on the game driven by player feedback. You can read more details in the patch notes as the update is now live.

Soar Higher With The Latest Early Access Update to Echoes of Elysium

Have you ever wanted to live on an airship? Now you have to. The serene skies of Elysium are both beautiful and deadly. Custom build floating fortresses, recruit your crew, and fight land and skyborne mechanisms in a paradise filled with secrets that want you out. Play solo or with up to 6 players in online co-op. Uncover the mysteries of a forgotten paradise where soul-powered clockwork beasts lurk in every corner. Gather resources, craft tools, and airships, and survive across fractured biomes filled with danger and discovery.

Your airship isn't just a base or transportation, it's your home, your workshop, and your war machine. Customize every part, expand your fleet, and upgrade weapons to survive and explore the Elysian skies. From lumbering fortresses to nimble raiders, your design is the difference between glory and being scrap wood. The skies of Elysium aren't empty. Face the Heron faction, swarms of flying mechanical monsters, hostile towers, and an armada of airships bent on your destruction. Level up, unlock new abilities, and craft gear and parts to grow from a fragile skiff into a floating fortress for you and your friends.

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