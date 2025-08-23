Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daimon Blades, StreumOn Studio

Daimon Blades Reveals Early Access Release Date

The new brutal first-person slasher game Daimon Blades has confirmed it will be released into Early Access in September

Article Summary Daimon Blades launches in Early Access on Steam in September, offering a brutal first-person slasher experience.

Lead a squad of four warriors through abyssal chaos, battling relentless enemies and diabolic bosses.

Wield unique daimon-infused weapons that grow stronger and gain new powers with each run.

Set two millennia before E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy, explore the dark origins of the Secreta order.

Indie game developer and publisher StreumOn Studio has revealed that Daimon Blades is getting released into Early Access on Steam next month. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a very brutal first-person slasher game with RPG and roguelike mechanics, as you will lead the scorched legions of the abyssal entropy with a steel-clad group of four toward their final reckoning, fighting against a member of the Secreta. You can see more in the latest trailer above, as the game arrives on Steam in EA on September 3, 2025.

Daimon Blades

Take up arms as a member of the Secreta, a shadowy cult of warrior monks sworn to contain the rising tides of daimonic incursions, and face relentless abominations while descending deeper and deeper into the Daimon realm. The Hermit, your Mentor, betrayed the order and fled into the depths of Chaos after unhearthing the lost Temple. Find the Arch-traitor and put a stop to his soul-devouring ritual. Daimon-infused weapons will bestow unholy powers upon you to annihilate every enemy in your path. Inhabited by a unique daimon with unique sets of abilities and attributes, the possibilities are endless and each weapon is unique.

Your Daimon weapon feeds on the blood of your enemies and will ascend during each run, unlocking more power and abilities. Its raw power can also be permanently increased in between runs allowing you to survive longer and to obliterate everything in your path. But be careful. They are more than mere tools of destruction and their corruptive nature should never be underestimated. Taking place two millenias before the events of E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy, Daimon Blades is a dark fantasy prelude that shines a light in the obscure genesis of the Secreta order. Before guilt, there was corruption. Arising from brutality, blood, and sacrifice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!