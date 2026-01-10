Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, Dangbei, projector

Dangbei Reveals New Lineup Of Projectors During CES 2026

Dangbei made an appearance at CES in Las Vegas this past week, showing off a number of brand-new projectos coming out this year

Article Summary Dangbei showcased new projectors at CES 2026, highlighting upgraded features and enhanced performance.

The lineup includes the S8 Ultra Max, MP1 Max, DBOX02 & DBOX02 Pro, Atom, Freedo, and N2 mini models.

Key innovations feature higher ISO lumens, Dolby Vision support, and advanced ALPD laser technology.

Portability, 4K resolution, Google TV integration, and Netflix licensing are standouts in the latest range.

Dangbei brought several items to show off at CES 2026 this year, as they have a small lineup of new projectors coming out this year. A lot of the collection can be summed up as improvements on their current line, offering upgraded versions of what has been doing well for them the past few years. With the exception of the new Dangbei S8 Ultra Max, which has yet to be released. You can read more about everything they showed in Vegas below.

Dangbei | CES 2026

Dangbei S8 Ultra Max

The concept projector delivers theater-quality brilliance with 6,200 ISO lumens, lens shift technology, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

Dangbei MP1 Max

Experience stunning 4K UHD (3840×2160) clarity with Dangbei's laser technology, delivering 2000 ISO lumens for vibrant daytime viewing. Enjoy HDR10+/HLG for deeper blacks and richer colors, plus a 108% REC-709 wide color gamut for theater-quality accuracy. Perfect for movies, sports, and gaming with exceptional detail and color fidelity in any lighting condition.

Dangbei DBOX02 & Dangbei DBOX02 Pro

A duo of 4K laser projectors that balance precision engineering with a supremely comfortable viewing experience, delivering deep cinematic immersion. Experience stunning 4K laser projection up to 200" with 2450 ISO lumens and ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) technology. ALPD delivers exceptional brightness and color accuracy, ensuring clear, vivid visuals even in daylight. It also eliminates the speckle effect common in traditional laser projectors, providing a smoother, more consistent image for an immersive viewing experience.

Dangbei Atom

An ultra-slim mini laser projector that blends portability with vivid luminosity ideal for immersive viewing in any room. Elevate your viewing experience with unparalleled brightness, thanks to the 1200 ISO lumens powered by cutting-edge ALPD laser technology. Every detail of your content shines through with the Atom 1080P Full HD Projector, ensuring stunning visuals whether you're streaming, gaming, or presenting.

Dangbei Freedo

The brand's first ultra-portable projector with Google TV, built-in battery, and an integrated stand for entertainment anywhere. Go free with our first-ever ultra portable projector! Watch a 2.5-hour movie or party all night with music on a single charge. Power bank compatible. Experience stunning visuals with 450 ISO lumens, 1080p, and 4K support. Over 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and calibrated D65 color temperature option bring colors to life.

Dangbei N2 mini

A compact, Netflix-licensed projector with a stand built in, perfect for creating a personal cinema in a small space.This mini projector features a built-in gimbal stand that offers 190° tilt, allowing you to project from floor to ceiling with ease. Its integrated power board eliminates the bulky adapter, simplifying your setup with a single power cable for a clutter-free experience. Plus, the power port at the gimbal's base ensures unrestricted tilting, providing smooth adjustments without cable interference.

