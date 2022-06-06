Dangen Entertainment Reveals Multiple Titles On 5th Anniversary Show

Dangen Entertainment dropped a ton of announcements this morning as they revealed multiple games on their Fifth Anniversary Show. The show had a bunch of news including new game reveals, update announcements, physical releases, and more. For new games, we have Loretta, Dungeons Drafters, Lost Ruins, and Vestaria Saga II. We also know Smelter will be getting a new major update as well as a physical release for PS4 and Nintendo Switch through Limited Run Games. We also got an uncut gameplay showcase for Kingdom Of Night showing off the new co-op gameplay with two different classes. You can check out the entire video down at the bottom as we have info on all the new titles below.

Loretta

Loretta is a story-driven psychological thriller that makes the player an accessory to the heroine's crimes and leads her through a self-crafted nightmare. Gameplay focuses on choosing phrases in dialogue, interacting with objects, and making decisions that involve planning the murder and getting rid of the evidence. The story is about a woman, dealing with betrayal, her husband's infidelity, relationship problems and the difficult social situation of the 1940s. Conceptually and aesthetically, the game is inspired by the American art of the twentieth century, the works of Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper, film noir of the 40s-50s, thrillers by Alfred Hitchcock, the Philip Ridley movie The Reflecting Skin, the books 1922 by Stephen King and Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov.

Dungeon Drafters

Dungeon Drafters is a mystery dungeon adventure set in a world where magic is cards, and cards are magic. Players explore ancient ruins, loot rare cards and employ clever combos to defeat foes and build the legendary spell deck that could save the world. They play a young adventurer eager to explore ancient ruins in a tile-based dungeon crawler with rogue-lite elements. Players choose their character, create their unique spell deck and plunge into the ancient dungeons on a quest to rid the world of evil and forbidden cards. They battle it out in tile-based combat with their spell deck to execute incredible combos that devastate the battlefield. Collect rare cards, loot treasure, rescue lost adventurers, then return to town to prepare for the next run. Dive deeper and work toward building the ultimate spell deck that will banish evil from the world forever.

Lost Ruins

Lost Ruins a dark, anime-style metroidvania with modern action gameplay, where the player is a young girl who has awoken in a strange, dimly lit dungeon without any of her memories. With the help of a mysterious magician, Beatrice, the girl goes on a perilous journey to survive, find answers, battle gruesome monsters, and unlock the secrets of the lost ruins and her missing memories. Combat in Lost Ruins is both strategic and methodical. Slash away at enemies, burn them to a crisp, or even deflect their projectiles back at them. Arm yourself with a variety of swords, axes and other assorted medieval weaponry, and hack monsters to pieces. For those with an affinity for magic, Lost Ruins allows you to cast a variety of spells through wands, tonics, and scrolls. Burn monsters, freeze bosses, and heal yourself when in danger. Choose what works for your playstyle and make a magic casting character that's totally your own.

The world of Lost Ruins is a dangerous one and being armed to the teeth with awesome weaponry is sometimes not enough. That's where accessories come in. Accessories are unique pieces of equipment with all manner of effects. One accessory might protect you against fire, while another might heal you when you're poisoned. The right combination of accessories can create different strategic options for your adventure. As you explore the depths of Lost Ruin's dimly lit dungeons, you will find that while everything around you might bring about your death, you can also use the environment around you to your advantage. Elements within the world will react with other elements realistically. Flammable liquids will be set ablaze when in contact with lit lanterns. Ice magic will freeze bodies of water, making them dangerously cold. The more you understand the environment and how to use it to your advantage, the more dangerous you will become.

Vestaria Saga II: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister

Vestaria Saga II: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister (formerly known as Vestaria Saga Gaiden: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister) is a story-focused strategy RPG where positioning, movement, and weaponry are paramount to success. Players control their character units around a classically styled grid-based map and engage pirates, rebels, monsters, imperial soldiers, and anything else that stands in their way. Vestaria Saga II: The Sacred Sword of Silvanister follows the further adventures of Zade, the hero from VS1, bringing the tales of him and his companions to a thrilling, satisfying end. Across his epic quest, Zade will encounter allies both new and old while also uncovering more of the mysteries behind the vile Margulites and their plan to plunge Vestaria into a new age of darkness.