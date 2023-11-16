Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games | Tagged: Dark and Darker Mobile

Dark and Darker Mobile Announced During G-Star 2023

Krafton brought a brand new mobile title to G-Star 2023 for people to check out as Dark & Darker Mobile is on the way next year.

Article Summary Krafton announced Dark & Darker Mobile at G-Star 2023 for 2024 release.

Exclusive global license acquired from IronMace for mobile adaptation.

Game mingles dungeon crawling with battle royale survival elements.

Features five classes and tense escape gameplay with Darkswarm mechanic.

Krafton Inc. revealed a new game this morning during G-Star 2023 in South Korea, as we're getting Dark and Darker Mobile. This is the first time anyone outside the studio has seen the game, as they revealed that they have entered into an exclusive global licensing deal with IronMace to adapt their title for mobile platforms. We got the finer details of the game and a trailer below, as it looks like it will be released sometime in 2024.

"Developed by Krafton's Bluehole Studio, Dark and Darker Mobile blends the intrigue of dungeon crawlers, the depth of RPGs, and the tension of battle royale survival to recreate the unique blend of extraction-based gameplay that made the original game such an exhilarating experience. By drawing on Krafton's vast mobile gaming experience, the game will be tailored and optimized for mobile users, ensuring it runs and plays well for a mobile platform. In Dark and Darker Mobile, adventurers will choose from five different classes (Fighter, Barbarian, Ranger, Rogue, and Cleric) before embarking on a daring journey filled with hidden treasures, unique environments, and emergent gameplay opportunities. As adventurers seek untold riches from dark dungeons, a mysterious magnetic field called the Darkswarm slowly forces opposing players and other dangers closer together. In order to escape with their loot and their lives, adventurers must find an escape portal or lose everything. Each adventure promises a new story to tell with an opportunity for limitless treasures or absolute doom."

"Krafton is thrilled to be able to debut Dark and Darker Mobile for the first time at G-Star 2023," said Rafael Lim, Senior Head of Publishing Business Division at Krafton. "We believe that Dark and Darker Mobile will resonate with mobile players by capturing the spirit of the PC version with engaging survival mechanics, immersive exploration, and intense extraction gameplay. Our goal is to surpass fan expectations with a truly unique mobile gaming experience."

