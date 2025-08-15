Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Deity 2, indie.io, Sword & Axe

Dark Deity 2 Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release

Dark Deity 2 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, as they're basically porting the PC version over for release this September

Article Summary Dark Deity 2 is officially coming to Nintendo Switch, with release set for September and pre-orders now open.

Experience an all-new story set 25 years after the original, facing a looming war and a fractured Verroa.

Command 20 unique heroes with access to 45 branching classes, skills, and deep tactical customizations.

Every decision shapes alliances, story, and gameplay—ensuring no two playthroughs of Dark Deity 2 are the same.

Indie game developer Sword & Axe and publisher indie.io revealed that Dark Deity 2 will be released for the Nintendo Switch. The team is basically porting over the PC version, with improvements and changes, as well as all of the updates released since launch. Pre-orders are already up as the game will be available on September 4, 2025.

Dark Deity 2

Dark Deity is back! A quarter of a century has passed, as Irving and the Eternal Order carefully rebuilt Verroa to protect it against a future war. Their efforts will be put to the test far too soon as a new threat looms on the horizon. The neighboring Holy Asverellian Empire needs new lands to grow, and the fractious, fragile Verroa seems ripe for the taking. All that stands in its way is the Order and twenty scrappy heroes-to-be. Take command of the Eternal Delegation, led by Irving's descendants. Gwyn and Riordian will have to navigate the treacherous politics of Verroa, and weave a web of alliances to turn the tide of the coming war. Your decisions will determine the shape of these alliances and define your army. Coupled with the help of a giant pool of customizations, no two playthroughs will ever feel the same.

Turn-based tactical combat is at the heart of Dark Deity 2. Your 20 heroes have access to 45 branching classes, each with its own powerful abilities, passive effects, and its own tactical niche… That's until you start experimenting with skills, abilities, and gear that can completely change the way a unit performs in the field and upend your tactics in a good way. Heroes will bond as they fight seemingly impossible odds. Hardship forges the strongest bonds…but can also destroy friendships and wreak havoc. Will you be able to walk the line between the two?

A desperate defense against an overwhelming foe. A land in the grasp of war fever, panic, and factional strife. A traitor around every corner. To have a chance at winning the war, you'll need to make some difficult choices. Verroa is torn apart by factions, and many of these factions are fractured in turn. Decide who to support and who to throw to the wolves – but weigh each option carefully. After all, your choices may drastically change the coming battles… Every choice can fundamentally change the way you play the game. No two playthroughs are the same, and what goes right in one game can go terribly wrong in the other.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!