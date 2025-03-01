Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Deity 2, indie.io

Dark Deity 2 Confirms Late March Steam Release Date

Dark Deity 2 has been announced, as the turn-based tactical title brings a new story and improvements, as it will be released later this month

Article Summary Dark Deity 2 launches on Steam March 26, 2025, offering a fresh story and better gameplay.

Set 25 years later, Verroa faces threats as the Asverellian Empire seeks expansion.

Players guide 20 heroes through tactics, alliances, and 45 unique class options.

Choices impact gameplay, making each playthrough of Dark Deity 2 unique.

Indie game developer Sword & Axe and publisher indie.io have confirmed the sequel Dark Deity 2 is coming out next month. The turn-based tactical title returns with a number of improvements and a new story, as the Asverellian Empire is looking to expand and start a war on the continent of Verroa. The team dropped a new trailer, which we have for you here, confirming the game will be released on PC via Steam on March 26, 2025.

Dark Deity 2

Dark Deity is back! A quarter of a century has passed, as Irving and the Eternal Order carefully rebuilt Verroa to protect it against a future war. Their efforts will be put to the test far too soon as a new threat looms on the horizon. The neighboring Holy Asverellian Empire needs new lands to grow, and the fractious, fragile Verroa seems ripe for the taking. All that stands in its way is the Order and twenty scrappy heroes-to-be. Take command of the Eternal Delegation, led by Irving's descendants. Gwyn and Riordian will have to navigate the treacherous politics of Verroa, and weave a web of alliances to turn the tide of the coming war. Your decisions will determine the shape of these alliances and define your army. Coupled with the help of a giant pool of customizations, no two playthroughs will ever feel the same.

Turn-based tactical combat is at the heart of Dark Deity 2. Your 20 heroes have access to 45 branching classes, each with its own powerful abilities, passive effects, and its own tactical niche… That's until you start experimenting with skills, abilities, and gear that can completely change the way a unit performs in the field and upend your tactics in a good way. Heroes will bond as they fight seemingly impossible odds. Hardship forges the strongest bonds…but can also destroy friendships and wreak havoc. Will you be able to walk the line between the two?

A desperate defense against an overwhelming foe. A land in the grasp of war fever, panic, and factional strife. A traitor around every corner. To have a chance at winning the war, you'll need to make some difficult choices. Verroa is torn apart by factions, and many of these factions are fractured in turn. Decide who to support and who to throw to the wolves – but weigh each option carefully. After all, your choices may drastically change the coming battles… Every choice can fundamentally change the way you play the game. No two playthroughs are the same and what goes right in one game can go terribly wrong in the other.

