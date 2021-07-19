Details Revealed For Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season Five

Mediatonic dropped a ton of information this morning about Season Five of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which will launch on July 20th. Things will be headed to the jungle this time around as the candy-coated challenges will be getting a whole new look as well as a new set of rounds that will present a new wave of challenging competitions for you to fight and race in. We got the rundown for you along with the latest trailer as everything will kick off on Tuesday.

Fall Guys Season 5 New Rounds Treetop Tumble – Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you?

Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you? Stompin' Ground – What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!

What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck! Lost Temple – Our most ambitious Round to date…and it's a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing.

Our most ambitious Round to date…and it's a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing. Lily Leapers – Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.

Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum. Bubble Trouble – Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that's all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin' dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.

Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that's all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin' dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification. Pegwin Pool Party – Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you'll gain. We hope you've got a good grip! Countdown To Limited Time Events We're debuting Limited Time Events in Fall Guys, bringing a whole new way to conquer the Blunderdome that's packed with limited-time challenges and unique rewards. Each event brings a treasure-laden pathway to untold riches (well… rare costumes, emotes, nameplates, patterns and other desirable treats). And who knows, maybe we'll be inviting some special guests along to help out? Season 5 Squad Goals Season 5 is the perfect time to assemble your adventuring dream team and hop into Squads mode. We'll be experimenting with new ways to play together, including limited-time Duos and Trios Shows throughout Season 5. There will also be a whole host of improvements and fixes to ensure smoother stumbles!

