Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, pokemon, pokemon cards, tpci

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Mega Evolution in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the first set of the transformative Mega Evolution era in January 2026.

Article Summary Track the latest market values of top Mega Evolution Pokémon TCG cards for January 2026 collectors.

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare leads the set, holding strong at over $315 despite minor market dips.

Mega Gardevoir ex and Special Illustration Rares are also among the most valuable Mega Evolution pulls.

Overall values for key chase cards are slightly dropping as set availability and interest remain high.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, which came out in September 2025, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution base set, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare 188/132: $315.57 Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare 187/132: $257.09 Mega Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 178/132: $175.90 Mega Lucario ex Special Illustration Rare 179/132: $157.56 Mega Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 177/132: $125.71 Mega Absol ex Special Illustration Rare 180/132: $76.86 Mega Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 181/132: $76.25 Lillie's Determination Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 184/132: $73.81 Mega Kangaskhan ex Special Illustration Rare 182/132: $67.99 Acerola's Mischief Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 183/132: $34.43 Lillie's Determination Full Art Trainer Supporter 169/132: $21.15 Wally's Compassion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 186/132: $20.30 Lt. Surge's Bargain Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 185/132: $19.00 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 134/132: $15.14 Mega Lucario ex Full Art 160/132: $13.91

First, a quick correction to last month's report here. Mega Lucario ex Mega Hyper Rare was then valued at $326.03, rather than the typo seen in the report which listed it at $4326.03. This month, it has mostly held onto its value, dropping by just $15. Mega Gardevoir ex Mega Hyper Rare dropped a bit harder, falling by $30. We are seeing similar drops in the Special Illustration Rares, as well. Though they remain high, they are steadily decreasing in value as the months go by.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!