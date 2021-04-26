Dark Envoy Gets A New Teaser Trailer Showing Off Gameplay

Polish game studio Event Horizon has released a new teaser trailer today for their upcoming RPG title, Dark Envoy. This particular trailer goes into a little bit about the story of the siblings featured in the game named Malakai and Kaela, but it also shows off a little bit of the gameplay that we haven't seen much of. We get a better look at the tragic journey they're about to set off on and the decisions they will make together that will change the course of the fantasy world they live in called Jäan. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is slated to come out sometime in 2022.

Dark Envoy is a non-linear sci-fantasy RPG set in a world shaken by the dichotomy between magic and technology. Solo, or with a friend in two-player co-op, players will travel the world using a Skyship as their base of operations. Jäan shifts with the passage of in-game time, so the decisions of where to go will often be as impactful as what you do when you arrive, taking on quests or world events and tipping the balance throughout this blossoming conflict. Once you touch down, Dark Envoy features real-time combat with the ability to slow time or pause as you make important tactical choices where every moment can make the difference between triumph or failure. With a rich collection of companions — from assassins to engineers — and robust RPG systems, players will mold the crew and its two lead characters into something that fits their preferred playstyle. Full Single/Co-op Campaign — Play Dark Envoy fully solo or with a friend

Story Quests, Side-Quests, and Optional Shape-Shifting Dungeons — In addition to the bespoke main and side-quests, there are dungeons where the layouts and enemy patrol routes shift each time you enter.

Crew Your Airship With Companions — Recruit characters such as a Moon-Elf assassin, quirky engineer, ex-Imperial soldier, renowned Elven mercenary, and more.

Real-Time Combat — Tactics and your chosen companions are equally important in a combat system you can slow down and pause.

4 Base Classes and 16 Specializations — Discover rare, hidden classes which can only be found in remote locations or through special quests.

Authentic RPG Systems — Experiment and adapt to your playstyle: Mix skill trees, boost individual abilities, and take advantage of an expansive crafting system featuring research and enchantment.

The World of Jäan — Rich, complex lore and narrative with mature writing that shapes the sci-fantasy world of Jäan, which features 15 different biomes that introduce a variety of gameplay mechanics.

Non-Linear RPG Narrative — Player choices impact the world: it can be destroyed or saved, and the stories that unfold will lead to multiple endings reflecting the characters' personalities and decisions.

High-Production Values — Motion-captured animation, beautiful, scenic locations, and gorgeous combat effects all in 4K.