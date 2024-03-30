Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firenut Games, S.O.L Search of Light, Trigger The Monster

Dark Fantasy Game S.O.L Search of Light Announced

Check out the announcement trailer for S.O.L Search of Light, as this dark fantasy steampunk title will be coming to PC and consoles.

Article Summary Unveiling S.O.L Search of Light, a dark fantasy steampunk adventure for PC and consoles.

The game mingles tower defense with village and resource management.

Play The Foreigner, using domesticated robots to rise through the dark Underground.

Face enemies, customize your character, and explore to uncover the narrative's mysteries.

Indie game developer Trigger The Monster and publisher Firenut Games revealed their latest game on the way with the dark fantasy title S.O.L Search of Light. This all-new adventure has a bit of a steampunk twist to it, with some village management and tower defense mechanics thrown in the mix, plus some resource management. You'll play as an enigmatic character called The Foreigner who must make your way up from the dark caves you currently are in, relying on domesticated robots to help you out while dealing with challenges along the way. No timeframe was given on the release, but we do know it's coming to PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

S.O.L Search of Light

Play as The Foreigner, the enigmatic main character who must ascend through levels of the Underground to reveal the mysteries hidden on the surface. To achieve his goals, The Foreigner must rely solely on his ingenuity and the help of the domestic robots that work as assistants to the remaining inhabitants of the Underground. By exploring the dark environment of the Underground, The Foreigner will discover new resources to fortify his village against the hordes of enemies that attack your base every 'night.' Defend, improve, explore, and discover the truth behind the mysteries of this dark narrative.

Tower-Defense – Hordes of enemies will attack your base, so you must use your domestic robots to help you gather resources to fortify and improve your base little by little.

– Hordes of enemies will attack your base, so you must use your domestic robots to help you gather resources to fortify and improve your base little by little. Customization – Improve and customize your character by using different resources and random objects that you will discover by exploring the Underground. Each time you play will be a fresh gameplay experience.

– Improve and customize your character by using different resources and random objects that you will discover by exploring the Underground. Each time you play will be a fresh gameplay experience. Exploration – The Underground allows you to choose your own way as you hunt for resources to improve your base and your character. But be careful, as you will face different randomly generated puzzles, traps, and enemies that stand between you and the valuable resources you need.

