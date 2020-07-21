Dark Horse & Studio 71 Reveal The Umbrella Academy Card Game

Dark Horse Comics and Studio 71 revealed today that they have a new card game coming based on The Umbrella Academy. Simply being called The Umbrella Academy Card Game, there had been an announcement a while ago that this was in the world, but now we're finally seeing it before the game goes up for pre-order. You'll be able to do so on this website, which is counting down to the launch of the item going up on the shop. That will officially happen on July 28th at 9am, just a few days ahead of the premiere of Season Two on Netflix. You can read more about the game below along with a fun little teaser trailer for it.

The game brings together your favorite seven siblings to defeat hordes of villains in cooperative battle. Play as "Five", "Séance", "Space Boy", "The Rumor", "The Horror", "The Kraken", or "Vanya", each with their own unique powers. These abilities give players a powerful strategy to follow during the game. Players take one energy bar card; the energy bar measures your energy throughout the game so that you can use special abilities. You'll battle the deadly villains like "Carmichael", "Dr. Terminal", "Perseus X and Medusa", "Hazel & Cha Cha" and many more. Based on the number of players, shuffle and place the indicated number of villain cards in the middle of the play area, face down. Those villains will use villain attack cards to battle against the siblings. The players put forth their attacks against the villain attack cards, face down. Upon revealing the cards, the heroes and villains compare score values. The winning card being the one with the greater damage. An Umbrella Academy game would be nothing without a little dysfunction, brothers will fight, there will be confrontation, hopelessness, you might even hit rock bottom. Throughout the game, dysfunctional family cards bring the comic themes to life and affect each round. The siblings are victorious when all the villain cards are defeated, but if the villains overwhelm the siblings the world will be destroyed. This game is far beyond the ordinary so if you're ready to save the world, this card game is for you.