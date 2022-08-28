Dave The Diver Receives An Early Access Date & Trailer

Indie developer and publisher MintRocket has released a new trailer for Dave The Diver as the game is headed to Early Access in October. This is probably one of the cutest combination games we've seen in a while as you play a bartender and diver named Dave who heads down into the ocean to fish for different kinds of sea creatures to bring back to his friend, the sushi chef, on his barge by the bay where you help him serve customers at night. It's part exploration, part puzzle solving, part restaurant management, and occasionally part survival game. All in lovely pixel art that really brings the game to life. While they didn't put an exact date on it, we know the game will hit Early Access on Steam in October, but for now you can play a demo at the link above.

Welcome to Dave The Diver, a marine adventure set in the mysterious Blue Hole. Explore the sea with Dave by day, and run a sushi restaurant at night. Uncover the secrets of the Blue Hole, and unwrap this deep sea mystery involving three friends, each with distinct personalities. New adventures await. An enchanting sea full of all kinds of giant creatures and fish species. Aren't you curious about marine creatures that you never know when and where they will appear? Collect fresh ingredients while avoiding the threat of menacing creatures. Wonderous marine ecosystems and mysterious ancient artifacts. A sea full of mysteries and puzzles. Use the fresh ingredients you caught to make and sell special sushi!!If word gets around, a special customer may pay a surprise visit. If you run a sushi restaurant and raise money, you can explore deeper! Beware! The strange Blue Hole caused by an strange phenomenon harbors an unknown creature that awaits you. Always make sure your gear is well strengthened. It will be essential to defending yourself against giant creatures.