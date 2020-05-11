David Brevik & Bill Wang Reveal New Studio Skystone Games

A new studio has been announced this morning as David Brevik and Bill Wang have officially launched Skystone Games. The two industry veterans have decided to mesh their combined talents and experience into a new company and revealed two new games on the way with Undying from Vanimals, and Spaceline Crew from Coffeenauts. Not much else was revealed about the company beyond the quotes you see below from the announcement. Basically, it's brand new and there are two new games on the way sometime in the near future. But considering the people involved, it probably won't take long until we hear of some new talent acquisitions or new titles on the way. Enough studios over the past couple of years have laid off key talent to where Skystone could be an amazing venture if they do it right.

"We envision Skystone Games as a global developer and publisher of multiplatform video games, with the aim to provide creative guidance and global publishing services. In this way, we help talented designers make better quality games and market to a global audience." said CEO Bill Wang. "We want to create a family-like environment that's fun and supportive – a place where every team member's thoughts and ideas carry the same weight. Developers will share know-how and best practices across projects. When we collaborate in this way, everyone wins." "One of the biggest joys in this industry is uncovering hidden gems – projects that are absolutely special, but don't ever really get the attention they deserve. That's a problem we want to help solve," said David Brevik, President. "Our team has a proven track record of doing just that, and we want to shine a spotlight on the sort of talent that deserves to be recognized in a very crowded and competitive world."