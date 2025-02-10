Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Daggerheart, TTRPG

Daggerheart TTRPG Announced For Release This May

Daggertheart finally has a release date as Darrington Press will release the new TTRPG title in late May with two different Core Sets

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has confirmed the official release date for their all-new TTRPG, Daggerheart. After a couple of years of testing the game and teasing it forever on their own shows, the game will finally be released on Mat 20, 2025. The team is offering a Standard Core Set and a Limited Edition Core Set, both of which we have information about for you below. The timing is interesting as it looks like this will be the game they use for campaigns going forward, as they appear to be slowly separating themselves from D&D. It looks like this release date may hint as to when we might see Campaign 4 happen, but the reality is that's all being kept secret and we won't know until they say something.

Daggerheart

Daggerheart represents the next evolution in tabletop roleplaying, offering a unique take on narrative-driven gameplay with streamlined mechanics designed for both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

Hope and Fear mechanics : At the heart of Daggerheart is the Duality Dice system, which uses two twelve-sided dice (d12s)—one representing Hope and the other Fear. Players roll these dice to determine the outcome of actions, with Hope and Fear representing the ebb and flow of the story.

: At the heart of Daggerheart is the Duality Dice system, which uses two twelve-sided dice (d12s)—one representing Hope and the other Fear. Players roll these dice to determine the outcome of actions, with Hope and Fear representing the ebb and flow of the story. Tools to build worlds steeped in magic, history, and intrigue: Embark on journeys in campaigns filled with mythic landscapes, dangerous foes, and untold wonders. Daggerheart enables players to collaborate with the GM to shape and explore a world brimming with magic, ancient secrets, and ever-present dangers​.

Embark on journeys in campaigns filled with mythic landscapes, dangerous foes, and untold wonders. Daggerheart enables players to collaborate with the GM to shape and explore a world brimming with magic, ancient secrets, and ever-present dangers​. Ready-made campaign frames to dive into: Six ready-made frameworks provide inspiration, tools, and mechanics to support a specific story your table can tell, from the cozy cooking and dungeoneering campaign fame of Beast Feast to the post-apocalyptic world of technological marvels in Motherboard.

Six ready-made frameworks provide inspiration, tools, and mechanics to support a specific story your table can tell, from the cozy cooking and dungeoneering campaign fame of Beast Feast to the post-apocalyptic world of technological marvels in Motherboard. Asymmetrical gameplay : The game offers a distinctive experience for both players and Game Masters. Players use the Duality Dice for action rolls, while the Game Master employs d20 rolls to control their adversaries. This asymmetry keeps gameplay unpredictable!

: The game offers a distinctive experience for both players and Game Masters. Players use the Duality Dice for action rolls, while the Game Master employs d20 rolls to control their adversaries. This asymmetry keeps gameplay unpredictable! Cards bring player abilities to your fingertips: Rather than flipping through a book to look up what that spell does again, each player has their character abilities and details right in front of them on beautiful art-filled cards!

Daggerheart Core Set

The Daggerheart Core Set contains everything players need to embark on epic adventures and to customize characters with unique abilities and rich narrative options. It includes:

A 300-page, lavishly illustrated hardcover rulebook that covers character creation, world building, and Game Master tools, alongside examples of play and tutorials.

279 illustrated cards featuring Ancestry, Community, Subclass, and Domain cards.

Limited Edition Core Set

The Limited Edition Core Set elevates your gameplay experience with everything in the Core Set and:

A gorgeous, upgraded box with a wraparound cover that holds the hardcover rulebook as well as a magnet-closing box that slides out to reveal all your cards and additional accessories.

Alternate cover artwork unique to this edition.

A Game Master screen, with stunning art facing the players and quick reference information on the game master side regarding mechanics, difficulty, making moves, rewarding hope and using fear, and more.

A rip pad that contains all the sheets you need to play.

A full set of 9 standard dice (d4, d6, d8, two percentile d10s, d12, and d20) as well as two d12s of differing colors for Hope and Fear dice, all held within a satin drawstring bag.

A set of 102 acrylic crystal tokens for tracking Fear, modifiers to rolls, counters on cards, or anything else you might need.

