Day Of The Devs: San Francisco Edition Opens Submissions

Day Of The Devs have opened up indie game submissions for their San Francisco Edition, taking place during GDC 2025 in March

Day of the Devs has opened up submissions for their next event, as the San Francisco Edition will be taking place this March during GDC 2025. This year's event will take place on Sunday, March 16 at The Midway, as they will give convention attendees and fans of indie games a chance to check out over 60 video games chosen by their staff, with the ability to meet the devs who made them. Along with music and tons of food and surprises, all of which is free with no costs either to developers or attendees. Those who want to attend can find more info on the Eventbrite page, while those wishing to participate can submit their game for consideration until February 3.

Day of the Devs: San Francisco Edition 2025

Continuing the week of fun, Day of The Devs is back at the Moscone Center with Day of the Devs: GDC Edition to showcase a smaller selection of titles hand-picked from the Day of the Devs: San Francisco Edition event. Those attending GDC in San Francisco can stop by the West Hall during its open hours to get hands-on time with 12 unreleased games and chat with some of their creators. Additionally, members of the public 18+ can also stop by on Mon, Mar 17, 2025 and Thu, Mar 20, 2025 from 6:30PM PT – 10PM PT for a chance to check out the games for themselves through the GDC Nights Program.

Day of the Devs is a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers, and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 13 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases.

