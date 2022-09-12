Day Of The Devs Submissions To Run Through September 13th

Day Of The Devs announced that they're still currently taking submissions for the 2022 event, which will run through tomorrow. Organizers will bring the event back to a physical event after a three-year hiatus, as it will be returning to The Midway in San Francisco on Saturday, November 5th. But that does not mean they will abandon the digital front that was started during the pandemic as they will be bringing back the virtual event will also return to highlight a select group of innovative and unique indie games. However, now those looking to have in-person chats again will be able to do so for a night of indie gaming. Details of the event can be found below, and if you're looking to submit, you can do so at the link down at the bottom.

Day of the Devs is the industry's foremost indie games showcase celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Day Of The Devs began in 2012 as a collaboration between Double Fine and iam8bit with the purpose of shining the spotlight on great indie games. Day of the Devs celebrates the creativity, diversity and magic of the indie game community, taking on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Since its inception, Day of the Devs has always been platform agnostic and supported by a wide range of industry sponsors, keeping it fair and free for everyone, while bringing publishers and first parties together for the love of indie games. Over the last decade, Day of the Devs has showcased over 500 games, including hits like Psychonauts 2, Untitled Goose Game, Unpacking, What Remains of Edith Finch, Disco Elysium and much more. Developers with playable content can submit their projects for consideration into the in-person event and the digital showcase here. Out of those selected for the in-person event, a handful will be chosen to participate in the digital showcase. Developers from diverse backgrounds working on interesting and unique games, as well as non-traditional forms of interactive entertainment are welcome and encouraged to apply. Submissions will remain open until September 13.