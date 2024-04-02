Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, Summer Game Fest

Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition Confirmed For Return

Organizers behind Day of the Devs have confirmed they will bring back the Summer Game Fest edition for the 2024 event this June.

Article Summary Day Of The Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition set for June 7, 2024.

Submissions open for indie game developers until April 12.

Livestream event to follow the Summer Game Fest showcase.

Day of the Devs continues support for diversity in gaming.

Organizers behind the Day Of The Devs have confirmed they will bring back the Summer Game Fest Edition to run alongside the Los Angeles event in June. As it has been in previous events, this will be a chance for many to catch several indie games and chat with their developers in an open environment, where they can discuss the work being done on their game. The team is currently taking submissions as we speak for developers to submit their games for consideration, as you can apply by submitting your games through the online form, which you can do now until April 12. According to the announcement, developers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply, and games/projects of all types and genres will be considered. We have more info about the event for you below, which will happen on June 7 in a yet-to-be-announced venue.

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will be presented online via livestream immediately following the Summer Game Fest live showcase on June 7, approximately at 4pm PT. Select games from the showcase will also get the opportunity to participate in SGF: Play Days. To continue producing events like this, Day of the Devs is running their fundraising campaign on FundraiseUP. While supplies last, fans who donate can receive a variety of gifts, including game keys from developers and publishers such as Double Fine Productions, iam8Bit, Enhance, Night School Studio, Capybara Games, Sabotage Studio, Tribute Games and more, plus physical goods and VIP tickets to events.

Day of the Devs is a non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers, and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 12 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases.

